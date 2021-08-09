Lincoln Family Dollar back open after workers quit

A Family Dollar store in northeast Lincoln is back open after employees posted a sign Sunday saying they all quit.
"Our Lincoln neighborhood store is open for business," Kayleigh M. Painter, a spokeswoman for Family Dollar owner Dollar Tree, said in an email.
Photos posted on social media Sunday showed an orange sign on the front door of the store at 4684 Leighton Ave. reading, "We all quit. Sorry for the inconvenience."
Breanna Faeller, who said she was an assistant manager at the store, said she and a cashier were the only two employees left at the location after the store manager quit a few days earlier, and they were the ones who posted the sign.
Faeller said she had attempted to put in two weeks' notice to quit but the store's district manager wouldn't accept it, telling her to "tough it out."
She said she was planning to try to do just that, but when she found out the cashier was planning to quit, too, she decided she couldn't stay there any longer.
"They were just working us to the bone," said Faeller, a 23-year-old single mom.
She said the company did not seem too worried about filling open positions and also was not willing to increase existing employees' pay. About three weeks ago, the location reduced its operating hours because of the staffing shortage.
Painter declined to comment on the specific situation at the store, saying Family Dollar is "not able to comment on the employment actions or status of individuals."
This is the second time in a month that employees have made news for publicly expressing their frustration with an employer. In July, several Burger King employees working their last shift at the Havelock location left the same "We quit" message on the store's marquee.
