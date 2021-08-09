Lincoln Family Dollar back open after workers quit

A Family Dollar store in northeast Lincoln is back open after employees posted a sign Sunday saying they all quit.

"Our Lincoln neighborhood store is open for business," Kayleigh M. Painter, a spokeswoman for Family Dollar owner Dollar Tree, said in an email.

Photos posted on social media Sunday showed an orange sign on the front door of the store at 4684 Leighton Ave. reading, "We all quit. Sorry for the inconvenience."

Breanna Faeller, who said she was an assistant manager at the store, said she and a cashier were the only two employees left at the location after the store manager quit a few days earlier, and they were the ones who posted the sign.

Faeller said she had attempted to put in two weeks' notice to quit but the store's district manager wouldn't accept it, telling her to "tough it out."

She said she was planning to try to do just that, but when she found out the cashier was planning to quit, too, she decided she couldn't stay there any longer.

"They were just working us to the bone," said Faeller, a 23-year-old single mom.