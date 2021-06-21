Lincoln entrepreneurs land on Forbes' 'Next 1000' list

Two Lincoln-based entrepreneurs are among five Nebraskans who have named to Forbes Magazine's "Next 1000" list.

The list was created to showcase America’s “entrepreneurial heroes,” focusing on small businesses in every region of the United States. Last week, Forbes named 250 business leaders to the Summer 2021 class. By the end of the year, the list will include 1,000 names.

Among those included in the initial 250 were Brent Comstock and Renee Sobotka.

Comstock, who's originally from Auburn, founded digital consulting agency BCom Solutions in 2013.

Today, the creative agency, which has its office near Eighth and O streets, focuses on producing digital-first campaigns for companies and organizations in rural America.

Recently, the company announced the launch of a fellowship program called “Lead for Nebraska,” which will bring recent college graduates to host communities across the state. The program is designed to promote rural broadband access and digital literacy to spur economic growth in rural areas.