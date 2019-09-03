When one door closes, another one opens.
That seems to be Lincoln resident Lori Black's thinking when she found out her friend was moving and closing down a formal dress rental shop in tiny Palmyra.
Weeks later, Black decided to pull the trigger on a similar business in Lincoln, but not before first consulting with the Palmyra shop owner.
She recently opened up Lincoln Formal Rental by Lori in the basement of her home in southeast Lincoln.
"It just kind of hit me, like an epiphany," Black said. "Maybe I should do this because no one else in Lincoln is doing anything like this. There are not even any retail places you can go to rent a dress.”
She turned her basement into a boutique-style closet where more than 400 formal dresses and gowns — collected from local boutiques and online retailers — are available to rent for four to five days. Customers can view the dresses by appointment.
She also rents handbags and sells jewelry, both for $5.
The short and long dresses vary in sizes from 0 to 24, with a rental price ranging from $10 to $110, with an additional $20 damage deposit.
Black said she determines the price based on whether the dress is used or new and the quality and the dress designer.
Many parents spend hundreds of dollars for homecoming or prom dresses that are often worn only once, Black said. After listening to many parents' complaints, Black learned many dresses are forever tucked away in a closet.
So she felt the need to help out the Lincoln community by helping parents save money.
“My goal is for people to see this as an alternative way for them to do that and not have to worry about, ‘Now what am I going to do with this dress in my closet forever that I don't need anymore?'” Black said.
To grow her business, Black said she’s been learning about fashion, dress hemming and business inventory, which were unfamiliar for her before she opened her doors.
She’s also promoted her business through social media and word of mouth, while managing her photography and real estate business.
Despite the learning curve, the Lincoln native is no stranger to starting a business from scratch.
After working as a journalist, freelance writer, speed-dating consultant, professional photographer and real estate agent, Black is used to long work weeks and being adaptable to different needs of her customers.
“My philosophy is just don’t give up when there are times you think, ‘This isn’t working,'" Black said. “You have your good days and your bad days.”
One of those good days was when Black’s first customer, Shannon Reeder, rented a dress for her daughter’s homecoming.
The day could have been stressful for Reeder. But after two hours of browsing through the collection of gowns, Reeder and her daughter found the perfect dress.
"There was no pressure," Reeder said. “It was just more of a daughter-and-mom moment. It was kind of nice to have someone not pressuring you.”
Reeder said she would not hesitate to come back for another visit.
"They say when you have a good experience, you tell people," Reeder said.