Lincoln employers mulling effects of vaccine mandate

Some of Lincoln's largest employers say they are waiting to gather more information before considering how a proposed COVID-19 vaccine mandate will affect them.

President Joe Biden on Thursday announced a plan to have the Occupational Safety and Health Administration issue an emergency temporary standard that would require any employer with at least 100 workers to either require vaccinations or institute mandatory weekly testing. Companies that don't comply would face a $14,000 fine per violation.

The order would cover about 80 million workers and also would require covered companies to provide time off for employees to get vaccinated.

Some large Lincoln-based employers said they are in a wait-and-see mode right now.

"We watched the press conference (Thursday) and are interested to review the executive order to learn more," said Liz Ring Carlson, a spokeswoman for Ameritas. "The health and safety of our associates is a top priority."

Ameritas, which sells life insurance and other financial products. has more than 2,000 employees overall, about 1,500 of them based in Lincoln.