Lincoln Electric System resumes normal bill collection

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln Electric System will resume late payment charges and will disconnect service for missed payments after three months of suspending penalties due to COVID-19.

Late payment charges will resume on July 1 and disconnections are scheduled to resume in August, LES said in a statement released Friday.

The community-owned electric utility will continue to work with customers who need assistance, the statement said.

People who are struggling to pay their electric bill are urged to contact LES to develop a repayment plan or acquire resources for financial assistance.

“We understand many customers in our service territory have been affected by the pandemic,” said Lisa Hale, the customer services vice president for LES. “As a public power utility, it is our responsibility to help those customers as best we can, but we can’t help if people don’t contact us to begin the conversation.”

Videos: How to get help in Lincoln during the pandemic

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.