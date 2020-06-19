You are the owner of this article.
Lincoln Electric System resumes normal bill collection
Lincoln Electric System will resume late payment charges and will disconnect service for missed payments after three months of suspending penalties due to COVID-19.

Late payment charges will resume on July 1 and disconnections are scheduled to resume in August, LES said in a statement released Friday.

The community-owned electric utility will continue to work with customers who need assistance, the statement said.

People who are struggling to pay their electric bill are urged to contact LES to develop a repayment plan or acquire resources for financial assistance.

“We understand many customers in our service territory have been affected by the pandemic,” said Lisa Hale, the customer services vice president for LES. “As a public power utility, it is our responsibility to help those customers as best we can, but we can’t help if people don’t contact us to begin the conversation.”

