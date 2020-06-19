Lincoln Electric System resumes normal bill collection

Lincoln Electric System will resume late payment charges and will disconnect service for missed payments after three months of suspending penalties due to COVID-19.
Late payment charges will resume on July 1 and disconnections are scheduled to resume in August, LES said in a statement released Friday.
The community-owned electric utility will continue to work with customers who need assistance, the statement said.
People who are struggling to pay their electric bill are urged to contact LES to develop a repayment plan or acquire resources for financial assistance.
“We understand many customers in our service territory have been affected by the pandemic,” said Lisa Hale, the customer services vice president for LES. “As a public power utility, it is our responsibility to help those customers as best we can, but we can’t help if people don’t contact us to begin the conversation.”
Videos: How to get help in Lincoln during the pandemic
What If I Receive An Eviction Notice?
How Do I Apply For Health Insurance?
How Do I Apply For Unemployment? - Full application walkthrough
I’m quarantined with an abuser…What should I do?
Who Can Help Me With Rent Payments?
Where Can I Find Food Resources?
How Do I Apply For Medicaid?
How to Access to Free or Reduced WIFI
Where Can I Find A Job During The Pandemic?
Do I Need To Be Paying My Utility Bills?
How Should I Spend Me Stimulus Check?
How Do I Apply For SNAP?
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.