Lincoln Electric System proposes 4.8% rate increase for residential users

Lincoln Electric System is proposing a rate increase for the first time in five years.
The utility board's budget and rates committee Friday proposed a budget that includes a 4.8% systemwide increase to 2023 retail electric rates. LES said in a news release that the rate adjustment primarily is because of budgeted increases in power and transmission costs.
The proposed rate increase, which must be approved by both the LES board and the Lincoln City Council, would cost the average residential user about $5 a month on their electric bill.
Rate increases also are proposed for commercial and industrial users, varying from 3.9% to 6.1%, based on the cost to serve each customer class.
LES said net power costs are up $3.5 million and transmission costs are up $9.6 million, but the utility has been able to offset those increases somewhat thanks to reductions in other operating expenses.
“In addition to power and transmission cost increases, similar to other Lincoln businesses, LES is experiencing inflationary and supply chain pressures,” Emily Koenig, LES vice president of financial services and chief financial officer, said in the news release. “While cost reductions were included in the proposed budget, it is necessary to implement a rate increase to fund overall increased costs.”
Koenig said keeping rates as low as possible is a priority for the utility.
“The 2023 rate increase will position LES to continue delivering safe, reliable and affordable electric service while keeping the average residential customer’s daily cost less than $3 per day.”
The total proposed 2023 budget of $331 million includes the operating budget of $276 million and the capital budget of $55 million.
LES plans to hold a public meeting on the proposed budget Oct. 4 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the LES Operations Center, 9445 Rokeby Road. Customers can join virtually through a link, view materials and watch the meeting recap at
LES.com/Budget. LES staff also will be meeting with customers in October to provide information and receive feedback on the proposed 2023 budget and rates.
The LES board plans to vote on the proposed budget at its Oct. 21 meeting. Once approved, it would be considered by the City Council at a public hearing in November.
Any rate changes would go into effect Jan. 1.
