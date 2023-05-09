Lincoln Electric System CEO Kevin Wailes has announced plans to retire.

Wailes, who has led the municipal electric company since 2010, will step down at the end of the year.

“This decision is never an easy one to make, and I’m so proud of all we’ve accomplished and the many talented people who serve our community,” Wailes said in a news release. “In 13 years as CEO, I have had the opportunity to work with an organization committed to the highest levels of system reliability, financial stability and sustainability, while embracing technology advancement and workforce development.”

Wailes, who is just the third CEO in the history of LES, came to the utility from Your Own Utilities, the municipal electric utility serving Tallahassee, Florida — where he spent 23 years, including 15 years as general manager. He also served as the superintendent of the Lamar Utilities Board in Lamar, Colorado.

During his tenure, Wailes led LES in adopting a goal to achieve net-zero carbon dioxide production from its generation portfolio by 2040. As part of that goal, the utility bought out its stake in the coal-fired Sheldon Station power plant near Hallam in 2017. It also greatly increased its investment in solar and wind power.

The LES Administrative Board will soon start a nationwide search for a new CEO. LES Board Chair Andrew Hunzeker said Wailes’ impact on LES and public power is beyond measure.

“Kevin’s leadership skills and ability to work with key stakeholders collaboratively delivered significant long-term benefits to our community and the energy industry,” said Hunzeker, who is the chief financial officer of Lincoln Industries.

“Lincoln and the surrounding communities are fortunate to have a leader with his talent and expertise guiding our electric utility. Kevin’s educational process helped the board immensely when setting the net-zero carbon dioxide production goal.”

