A Lincoln company that helps schools manage their social media efforts has named a new executive to help with its international expansion.

Class Intercom said Wednesday that it has hired Jill Johnson as president.

Johnson, who has spent more than 30 years in education, was most recently assistant vice principal at Seward High School, where she used the Class Intercom software to implement student social media content programs.

“I truly believe that every school needs Class Intercom tools and methodology integrated into their communication and curriculum strategies,” Johnson said in a news release. “Not only does it empower students to help tell their school’s story, but it presents systematic social media management to ensure security.”