Lincoln e-commerce firm lays off employees

A Lincoln-based e-commerce company announced layoffs Thursday.

Spreetail, which sells home and garden products through eBay, Amazon and other websites and also provides fulfillment and logistics services to other companies and brands, did not say how many people lost their jobs, but it appeared to be a substantial number.

In an email, CEO Brett Thome declined to comment about the size or scope of the cuts, which several employees described on social media as a "massive layoff."

"Spreetail, like any company that adjusts to be competitive for the long term, must periodically evaluate the size of the workforce against current and projected needs. When a reduction in force is necessary, we do so through both voluntary and involuntary processes, as has recently been the case," Thome said. "Since our founding, Spreetail has experienced cumulative growth and continues to employ a global workforce of more than one thousand team members with a strong outlook."

That's more employees than it had in early 2021, when the company told the Journal Star it employed about 800 people.

In a blog post on the Spreetail website, Thome wrote that, "we are updating our organizational structure to align with our Brand Partners’ evolving long-term needs."

"This decision will directly impact many Spreetailers, as we need to reduce the size of our current team to ensure we are well positioned for future years," he wrote.

"The changes we’re making today focus on reviving ownership and clarity with how we partner with the Brands who are fundamental to our business," the post said. "We are investing in growing those brands, removing redundancies in our levels of management, and returning to a flatter organizational structure."

About a month ago, Spreetail announced the purchase of Buy Box Experts, which it described as "a leading performance marketing agency with a deep-seated history of driving brand success on Amazon."

It is now calling itself "an "end-to-end ecommerce acceleration partner," and says on its website that, "We buy, stock, sell, ship, and support your products everywhere online."

This is not the first time Spreetail, which got its start in Lincoln in 2006 selling refurbished computers online, has reinvented itself.

For the first nine years it operated as VM Innovations, adopting the Spreetail name in 2015 as a recruiting tool in its effort to hire more employees as it moved its corporate offices to Nebraska Innovation Campus.

But the plan all along was to rebrand its e-commerce operation as Spreetail, something it did in 2019, when it rolled out a new Spreetail website.

That launch was not as successful as the company had hoped, and just three months later, it laid off more than 100 people, including most of its staff in Austin, Texas, where it had opened an office less than a year earlier.

Like most e-commerce companies, Spreetail appeared to get a boost in business from the coronavirus pandemic as more people moved to shopping online, reporting a 90% increase in sales in 2020. It paid back a federal Paycheck Protection Plan loan early because it found out it didn't need the money.