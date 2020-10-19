 Skip to main content
Lincoln drone company gets more than $1 million in grants
Drone Amplified

Drone Amplified's IGNIS system uses ping-pong-ball-sized chemical spheres to start fires. It can be used to start prescribed burns or to set back burns to help in fighting wildfires.

 Matt Olberding

A Lincoln-based drone company announced it has been awarded more than $1 million in federal and state grants.

Drone Amplified, a local company that has pioneered wildfire fighting with drones, said it has been awarded a National Science Foundation Small Business Innovation Research grant for $983,676 and a Nebraska Department of Economic Development matching grant for $100,000.

The funding is intended to help conduct research and development on improving the safety, decreasing the costs and increasing the effectiveness of firefighters battling wildfires, the company said in a news release.

“We have seen the horrible impact that wildfires have had this year throughout the country. The support of NSF and the Nebraska Department of Economic Development will help us transform firefighting technology to enable faster containment of wildfires and a significant reduction of risk,” Carrick Detweiler, CEO and co-founder of Drone Amplified, said in a news release.

Photos: Firefighters in action

