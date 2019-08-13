A Lincoln day care center closed abruptly Tuesday, leaving dozens of families in a lurch right as school is getting underway.
Young Voices Child Development Center, located at 8080 O St., announced late Monday night on Facebook that it was closing.
"Unfortunately, we will not be able to continue providing child care any longer," the post read.
The post said the day care no longer has the "staff or the funds to continue," and that it did not foresee the closure happening.
"This breaks our hearts and we are sorry for the hardship this puts on all of you."
The Facebook post said that management would be at the center Tuesday from 3-6 p.m. to allow families to pick up any belongings.
Young Voices, which has been open since 2006, provided care to infants all the way up to school-age children.
April Buffum, who had three children attending the center, said parents got a text Monday night around 7 p.m. with the same message from the Facebook post.
Buffum said the center was closed on Friday because it didn't have enough staff, and she got a tip from an employee that it was going to close.
So she took Monday off, kept her kids home and spent the day trying to find spots for them at other day cares.
She managed to get her two older kids into one day care but had to send her youngest child to a different one.
"It's a mess," she said of the situation.
Buffum said she thought there were about 60 children attending Young Voices.