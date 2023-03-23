It turns out phone customers in Lincoln will continue getting phone books after all.

Thryv, the company that prints phone books for Windstream Communications, said it plans to continue providing them to most customers even though Windstream recently received a waiver that no longer requires it to provide a printed phone directory to all landline phone subscribers.

The Nebraska Public Service Commission last week approved a waiver for Windstream that no longer requires it to provide printed directories to customers and instead allows it to fulfill its directory requirement with an online listing of numbers.

The company was the last of the three landline phone providers regulated by the PSC that was still providing printed directories to all customers.

Thryv prints both the white pages residential directory and a yellow pages business directory together in one book for Windstream's Nebraska customers, and representatives of the company said it plans to continue including both listings in the phone books it prints and delivers in Lincoln and some surrounding communities.

"We recognize the value our books provide for their intended audience, ones who use the product to locate and support small businesses in their community,” Thryv said in a statement.

Those with questions about the directories can go online to TheRealYellowPages.com or call 844-339-6334.