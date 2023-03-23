It turns out phone customers in Lincoln will continue getting phone books after all.
Thryv, the company that prints phone books for Windstream Communications, said it plans to continue providing them to most customers even though Windstream recently received a waiver that no longer requires it to provide a printed phone directory to all landline phone subscribers.
The Nebraska Public Service Commission last week approved a waiver for Windstream that no longer requires it to provide printed directories to customers and instead allows it to fulfill its directory requirement with an online listing of numbers.
The company was the last of the three landline phone providers regulated by the PSC that was still providing printed directories to all customers.
Thryv prints both the white pages residential directory and a yellow pages business directory together in one book for Windstream's Nebraska customers, and representatives of the company said it plans to continue including both listings in the phone books it prints and delivers in Lincoln and some surrounding communities.
People are also reading…
"We recognize the value our books provide for their intended audience, ones who use the product to locate and support small businesses in their community,” Thryv said in a statement.
Those with questions about the directories can go online to TheRealYellowPages.com or call 844-339-6334.
Directions 2023: Progress in Lincoln is moving full speed ahead
Lincoln is moving full speed ahead, making 2023 another big year. Each year, the Journal Star looks into what's driving progress in the Capital City.
Big projects such as the football training complex and Lincoln Airport terminal renovation will be completed this year, while local officials will ramp up work on a downtown convention center.
More restaurants opened in Lincoln in 2022 than in any year since the debut of Pinnacle Bank Arena brought with it a surge in new dining options in 2013.
With an updated, expanded and dramatically brighter airport terminal taking shape, Lincoln is looking ahead toward the potential expansion of air service.
Sandhills Global shortened its work week. For Lincoln company and employees, productivity remains strong
Sandhills moved to a 4 ½-day work week last fall, hoping to boost employee recruitment and retention. Here's how it's going.
In just over a decade, what was an ambitious construction startup has grown into one of the city's most recognizable construction companies, helping reshape downtown Lincoln.
Innovations in 59 high-tech patient rooms are among the physical benefits of the $57 million expansion to Madonna that opened last summer.
Pinnacle Bank Arena and Pinewood Bowl have staged 219 concerts and 40 special events in 10 years, with ticket sales surpassing $119 million.
Dillard’s had 150,000 square feet and added another 102,000 square feet with the acquisition. The remodeling is expected to be completed by the end of March.
Monolith got a $300 million investment last summer, but the number and size of other venture capital investments in Lincoln companies was smaller than in 2021.
Kinkaider opened a tap room in the former train depot in the Haymarket in 2018. It has expanded to include a distillery and German beer house.
Sam Swartz put down his camera and moved into home building in 2016, going from an artist to an artisan in the business world of home design and construction.
Tamara and Dan Sloan have spent the last decade growing the Mill into Lincoln's most prominent home-grown coffee chain.
The Journal Star invited readers to share honors that businesses or employees received as best of state, region or nation. Also included is a recap of local business awards.
Making construction of the East Beltway a priority is important for Lincoln's long-term economic growth and necessary to handle increasing traffic volume in east Lincoln, city and county leaders say.
Two decades after his family fled South Sudan as war refugees, Tut Kailech has become a pillar of the Lincoln community.
Directions 2023: Lincoln Surgical Hospital addition among significant local health care building projects
The hospital at 1710 S. 70th St. is adding a two-story addition, about 4,400 square feet, to house surgical equipment. It's one of many health-realted projects in Lincoln.
The Lincoln plant processes the equivalent of 3,500 acres of soybeans – nearly 5.5 square miles of Nebraska farm fields – on a daily basis.
Nebraska football is aiming to become one of the nation's top development programs. Its new athletic training complex, set to open this summer, will lead the way at accomplishing that goal.
The unique partnership that has brought casino gambling to Lincoln and promises to deliver a transformative entertainment complex to the city didn’t come together as a sure bet.
Atmosphere Lincoln, a 320-unit student-focused apartment complex, is scheduled to partially open sometime before the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's fall semester begins.
David Wolfe has been fixing watches on O Street for decades. But even as demand for watches has wound down, the Time Shoppe has adapted to stay in business.
Throughout each year, representatives of the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce take part in events to mark new businesses, expanded businesses and ground-breaking ceremonies.
According to professionals in the industry, the local car wash surge doesn’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon.
More than 70 years after it was founded, the family-owned Lincoln Industries will continue its legacy in the hands of a new generation — two Nebraska sisters.
The Journal Star invited businesses and other offices celebrating an anniversary divisible by five this year to share their history with readers.
Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.