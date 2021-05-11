 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lincoln credit union to merge with larger Omaha one
0 comments
editor's pick

Lincoln credit union to merge with larger Omaha one

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A small Lincoln-based credit union has merged with a larger one based in Omaha.

First Nebraska Credit Union said Tuesday that members of Construction Industries Credit Union had voted in favor of the merger.

“We are thrilled that the members of both organizations recognized the benefits to merging First Nebraska Credit Union and Construction Industries Credit Union,” Ann Loftis, President and CEO of First Nebraska, said in a news release. “We are very excited to welcome Construction Industries Credit Union members to our family.”

Downtown Lincoln bank branches set to open at Canopy Lofts, in renovated Terminal Building

The CICU branch at 810 N. 48th St. in Lincoln will close on May 28, and CICU members will be able to do business at any of the First Nebraska branches starting June 1, the date of the merger completion. The credit union has two Lincoln locations, at 5070 N. 32nd St. and 8101 S. 40th St.

First Nebraska has more than $167 million in assets. CCICU has $2.4 million in assets.

Lincoln commercial real estate market mostly continues to struggle
Cornhusker Bank plans to close 2 Lincoln branches
Business logo 2020
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Americans not being ‘paid to stay home’ -Biden

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News