Lincoln credit union to merge with larger Omaha one

A small Lincoln-based credit union has merged with a larger one based in Omaha.

First Nebraska Credit Union said Tuesday that members of Construction Industries Credit Union had voted in favor of the merger.

“We are thrilled that the members of both organizations recognized the benefits to merging First Nebraska Credit Union and Construction Industries Credit Union,” Ann Loftis, President and CEO of First Nebraska, said in a news release. “We are very excited to welcome Construction Industries Credit Union members to our family.”

The CICU branch at 810 N. 48th St. in Lincoln will close on May 28, and CICU members will be able to do business at any of the First Nebraska branches starting June 1, the date of the merger completion. The credit union has two Lincoln locations, at 5070 N. 32nd St. and 8101 S. 40th St.

First Nebraska has more than $167 million in assets. CCICU has $2.4 million in assets.

