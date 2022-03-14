Lincoln COVID-19 test site moving to indoor location

The COVID-19 testing site at Gateway Mall is moving indoors to a smaller location a couple of blocks away.

Starting Tuesday, the site will operate out of a strip mall at 6450 O St. that is near McDonald's and IHOP.

Nomi Health has been operating a drive-thru testing site on the northeast side of Gateway Mall, near JC Penney, since August.

A spokesman for the company said it has been looking for a different site for several weeks, and the move to a smaller location is not directly linked to a decline in testing demand thanks to a sharp drop in COVID-19 cases.

The new location will have the same hours and days of operation, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday; 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

The company said appointment times are not required, but those seeking a test must preregister at nomihealth.com/nebraska.

