Lincoln COVID-19 test site moving to indoor location

The COVID-19 testing site at Gateway Mall is moving indoors to a smaller location a couple of blocks away.
Starting Tuesday, the site will operate out of a strip mall at 6450 O St. that is near McDonald's and IHOP.
Nomi Health has been operating a drive-thru testing site on the northeast side of Gateway Mall, near JC Penney, since August.
A spokesman for the company said it has been looking for a different site for several weeks, and the move to a smaller location is not directly linked to a decline in testing demand thanks to a sharp drop in COVID-19 cases.
The new location will have the same hours and days of operation, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday; 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
The company said appointment times are not required, but those seeking a test must preregister at
nomihealth.com/nebraska.
Photos: COVID-19 Test Nebraska lab at CHI Health St. Elizabeth
Test Nebraska
A lab technician works on processing a COVID-19 test May 27 by adding reactive agents to a sample at CHI St. Elizabeth.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star file photo
Test Nebraska
Shelves lined with already completed COVID-19 tests wait to be processed in the lab in May at CHI Health St. Elizabeth Hospital.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star file photo
A lab technician adds a reactive agent to a COVID-19 test May 27 at CHI Health St. Elizabeth Hospital. The reactant helps to identify COVID-19 and helps the process increase testing capacity.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star file photo
Lab technician works on processing a COVID-19 test on Thursday at CHI Health St. Elizabeth Hospital. Test Nebraska hopes to reach its goal of 3,000 tests per day in the coming days.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
A lab technician works on processing a COVID-19 test by adding a reactive agent on Thursday at CHI Health St. Elizabeth Hospital. The reactant helps to identify COVID-19 and helps the process increase testing capacity. Test Nebraska hopes to reach its goal of 3,000 tests per day in the coming days.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
The entrance to the lab where Test Nebraska is handling COVID-19 tests Thursday at CHI Health St. Elizabeth Hospital.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
COVID-19 culture samples wait for processing on Thursday at CHI Health St. Elizabeth Hospital.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star.
A lab technician works on processing a COVID-19 test May 28 at CHI St. Elizabeth.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star file photo
A lab technician adds a reactive agent to a COVID-19 test on Thursday at CHI Health St. Elizabeth Hospital. The blue light helps technicians know which batch they are testing and ensures that they do not accidentally misplace or retest any samples.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Completed COVID-19 tests wait to be processed on Thursday at CHI Health St. Elizabeth Hospital.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Shelves lined with already completed COVID-19 tests wait to be processed in the lab on Thursday at CHI Health St. Elizabeth Hospital.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Locations of testing centers associated with the Test Nebraska lab at CHI Health St. Elizabeth Hospital.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star.
President of CHI Health St. Elizabeth Derek Vance addresses the media on Thursday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
