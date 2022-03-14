 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln COVID-19 test site moving to indoor location

COVID testing, 12.28

Cars line up at Nomi Health's COVID-19 testing site at Gateway Mall on Dec. 28. The site is moving to a new location in a strip mall at 6540 O St.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo

The COVID-19 testing site at Gateway Mall is moving indoors to a smaller location a couple of blocks away.

Starting Tuesday, the site will operate out of a strip mall at 6450 O St. that is near McDonald's and IHOP.

Nomi Health has been operating a drive-thru testing site on the northeast side of Gateway Mall, near JC Penney, since August.

A spokesman for the company said it has been looking for a different site for several weeks, and the move to a smaller location is not directly linked to a decline in testing demand thanks to a sharp drop in COVID-19 cases.

The new location will have the same hours and days of operation, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday; 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

The company said appointment times are not required, but those seeking a test must preregister at nomihealth.com/nebraska.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

