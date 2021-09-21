Lincoln counselor honored as 2021's Woman of the Year

Anitra Warrior, owner of Morningstar Counseling, has been honored as Woman of the Year at the annual Inspire -- Celebrating Women's Leadership Awards.

Warrior, a member of the Ponca Tribe of Oklahoma, has a Ph.D. in counseling psychology. She started Morningstar more than a decade ago after graduating from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

The firm serves people of all backgrounds but has a particular focus on Native people and partners with the Santee Sioux Nation and Walthill Public Schools, among other organizations. It has now expanded to nine locations and serves people throughout Nebraska through in-person and telehealth appointments.

Warrior said she was "truly humbled" to receive the award, which she dedicated to the mostly female staff at Morningstar.

"I truly believe that empowered women empower women," she said.

The Inspire Awards are presented by the Lincoln Journal Star in partnership with Union Bank & Trust and a number of other sponsors. Tuesday's awards were presented at the Embassy Suites.

Other women honored Tuesday with Inspire Awards were:

* Lynn Roper of Merrill Lynch, Excellence in Business (large business)