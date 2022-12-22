 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln counselor accused of Medicaid fraud

A Lincoln mental health counselor has been charged with Medicaid fraud.

A warrant was issued for Michael Keady's arrest Wednesday on the felony charge.

In court documents, Investigator Tim Lordino of the Medicaid Fraud and Patient Abuse Unit of the Attorney General's Office said Keady enrolled with Nebraska Medicaid and received payments between Dec. 15, 2017, and March 12, 2021, after agreeing not to submit claims for professional mental health services as part of a settlement agreement in 2015.

Keady is a licensed independent mental health provider as well as a licensed marriage and family therapist.

Lordino alleges Keady knew about the 2015 settlement, which he signed, yet signed up to become a Nebraska Medicaid provider and saw Medicaid clients contracted through private subcontractors for the state of Nebraska at United Health Care, Wellcare of Nebraska and Nebraska Total Care.

He said an investigation showed he didn't tell the directors of companies that he wasn't allowed to bill Medicaid.

In all, Lordino said Nebraska Medicaid paid Keady just over $60,000 between 2018 and July 2021.

Courts logo 2020

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

