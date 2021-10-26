Lincoln construction startup hits jackpot with $30 million venture capital infusion

A Lincoln company that created a photo app to help contractors document their projects has received one of the largest-ever venture capital investments for a local company.

CompanyCam announced Tuesday that it closed a $30 million Series B round of financing led by New York-based private equity and venture capital firm Insight Partners. Other companies that participated in the round included JMI Equity and WndrCo.

The company said in a news release that it plans to use the funding to accelerate its growth, expand the functionality of its products, and hire more employees.

“Simply put, this capital will be fueling CompanyCam's ability to grow aggressively into new markets by doubling down on proven strategies as well as expanding our approach to go-to-market,” Luke Hansen, founder and CEO of CompanyCam, said in the release.

CompanyCam got its start six years ago when Hansen developed the app after struggling to coordinate job site communication while working at his family's business, White Castle Roofing.

It has more than 100,000 users, more than double the number it had in June 2020, when it closed a $6 million Series A round of venture capital funding. It also now has 129 employees, up from 50 last year, and expects to hit 150 by the end of the year.