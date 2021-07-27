Lincoln construction firm to pay $60,000 EPA settlement

The Environmental Protection Agency said Tuesday it has reached a settlement with a Lincoln construction company over alleged violations of the federal Clean Water Act.

According to the EPA, Starostka-Lewis LLC allowed unauthorized discharges of pollutants from a residential construction site in east Lincoln into an adjacent stream. Under the terms of the settlement, the company agreed to pay a civil penalty of $60,009.

The EPA said Starostka-Lewis LLC violated terms of a Clean Water Act permit issued to the company for its Dominion at Stevens Creek residential construction site, which is near 110th and O streets, by failing to control runoff at the site, which led to discharges of sediment and construction-related pollutants into a tributary to Stevens Creek and Waterford Lake.

In settlement documents, Starostka-Lewis certified that it took the necessary steps to return to compliance.

