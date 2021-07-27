 Skip to main content
Lincoln construction firm to pay $60,000 EPA settlement
A Lincoln construction company agreed to a $60,000 settlement with the Environmental Protection Agency over alleged illegal discharges from the Dominion at Stevens Creek construction site, shown here in 2017.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo

The Environmental Protection Agency said Tuesday it has reached a settlement with a Lincoln construction company over alleged violations of the federal Clean Water Act.

According to the EPA, Starostka-Lewis LLC allowed unauthorized discharges of pollutants from a residential construction site in east Lincoln into an adjacent stream. Under the terms of the settlement, the company agreed to pay a civil penalty of $60,009.

The EPA said Starostka-Lewis LLC violated terms of a Clean Water Act permit issued to the company for its Dominion at Stevens Creek residential construction site, which is near 110th and O streets, by failing to control runoff at the site, which led to discharges of sediment and construction-related pollutants into a tributary to Stevens Creek and Waterford Lake.

In settlement documents, Starostka-Lewis certified that it took the necessary steps to return to compliance.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

