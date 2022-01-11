Lincoln construction chief among 3 being added to Business Hall of Fame

The leader of one of Lincoln's largest construction companies is one of three people being inducted into the Nebraska Business Hall of Fame next month.

John Sampson, president and CEO of Sampson Construction, will be inducted Feb. 3 along with Mike McCarthy, founder of McCarthy Group in Omaha, and Gloria Thesenvitz, founder and board chair for Nova-Tech Inc., a Grand Island-based veterinary medicine company.

Sampson has led Sampson Construction since 1995, and under his leadership, the company has completed more than $3 billion in commercial building projects in Nebraska, Colorado, Wyoming, South Dakota, Iowa, Kansas, Nevada and Illinois. Among its current projects are the new WarHorse Casino and the expansion of the passenger terminal at the Lincoln Airport.

Sampson and the other two honorees will officially be inducted into the Hall of Fame at the Nebraska Chamber’s Annual Meeting and Hall of Fame Banquet at the Lincoln Marriott Cornhusker Hotel.