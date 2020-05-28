Lincoln company will work with Michigan firm on airport renovation design

Sampson, which is one of Lincoln's largest construction firms, built the airport's current parking garage in the 1980s. Christman, which is one of the 100 largest construction firms in the country, is scheduled to start work soon on a $90 million terminal expansion project in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Board member Bob Selig, who used to manage the airport in Christman's hometown of Lansing, said he is familiar with their work and believes the airport is "very fortunate to have them engaged in this project."

"We got a good team to make this happen and get it done cost effectively, I think," Selig said.

Dan Vokoun, vice president of Sampson, said in a statement that the company is proud to be selected as construction manager at-risk for the project.

"There has not been a major building project at the terminal since Sampson built the parking garage there in 1984, and we are excited for the opportunity to work with the Lincoln Airport Authority again," he said.

The expansion project, which is forecast to cost around $20 million, would add about 35,000 square feet to the outdated passenger terminal, add two gates and consolidate security checkpoints and ticket counters, among other things.