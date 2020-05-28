Lincoln company will work with Michigan firm on airport renovation design

The Lincoln Airport Authority took a big step forward Thursday in its plans to renovate and expand its passenger terminal.
The board voted unanimously to select a team of Lincoln's Sampson Construction and Christman Construction of Lansing, Michigan, to serve as construction manager at-risk for the project.
Sampson and Christman will work with the existing design teams to help plan and design the project, and once design is substantially complete, they will seek bids for the work and present a guaranteed maximum price to the board for its approval.
The firms' contract, which still is being negotiated, will only be for the design portion of the project and will be around $65,000. The board has the option to not move forward past the design contract if Sampson and Christman cannot produce an acceptable scope and price for the work.
Chad Lay, the airport's director of planning and development, said the Sampson-Christman team was one of five entities that responded to a request for proposals.
Lay said the team was the unanimous choice of a selection committee largely because what they presented lined up best with what the airport was seeking in a construction manager at-risk — namely, a local company and a national company that has experience navigating the many rules and obstacles involved in airport projects.
Sampson, which is one of Lincoln's largest construction firms, built the airport's current parking garage in the 1980s. Christman, which is one of the 100 largest construction firms in the country, is scheduled to start work soon on a $90 million terminal expansion project in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
Board member Bob Selig, who used to manage the airport in Christman's hometown of Lansing, said he is familiar with their work and believes the airport is "very fortunate to have them engaged in this project."
"We got a good team to make this happen and get it done cost effectively, I think," Selig said.
Dan Vokoun, vice president of Sampson, said in a statement that the company is proud to be selected as construction manager at-risk for the project.
"There has not been a major building project at the terminal since Sampson built the parking garage there in 1984, and we are excited for the opportunity to work with the Lincoln Airport Authority again," he said.
The expansion project, which is forecast to cost around $20 million, would add about 35,000 square feet to the outdated passenger terminal, add two gates and consolidate security checkpoints and ticket counters, among other things.
The airport signed a $1.8 million design contract last fall with Alliiance, a Minneapolis-based architectural firm, and has plans to start work next spring. The work is expected to take 18-24 months.
Lay said design work is about 25% complete. Airport officials have so far said the project is moving forward as planned, despite effects from the coronavirus pandemic.
The airport saw its passenger traffic plunge 97% in April compared with a year ago, and Delta Air Lines, which already had pulled its flight to Atlanta, is planning to end service in Lincoln completely at least through Sept. 30.
Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.