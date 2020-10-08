Lincoln company to provide state with mobile testing trailers

Combs said all 10 units should be completed and delivered before the end of November.

That will allow state officials to deploy them to places where they are needed to provide a safe and comfortable testing environment that is enclosed and heated.

Beyond the north Omaha site, those haven't been decided yet, Carlson said.

In promotional materials, Pacific Engineering says the trailers can be deployed to rural hospitals, long-term care facilities, correctional institutions, critical industries such as meatpacking plants and even sports venues, where they could be used for rapid testing of athletes and/or fans, Combs said.

They also can be used as sites to provide vaccines for COVID-19 once one is approved and widely available and can be adapted to serve as treatment and isolation wards for communities facing a surge of coronavirus cases.

Nebraska has seen a surge of cases and hospitalizations lately, both in Lincoln and Omaha and in rural areas, setting records for both daily and weekly cases as well as the number of people in the hospital.

"We would love to have COVID disappear," Combs said, "but it's going to be around for awhile."