Lincoln company to develop South Korean Project

Monolith on Wednesday announced plans to develop a project in South Korea that's similar to the one it built near Hallam.
The Lincoln-based company said it is partnering with SK Inc. in a joint venture to produce carbon black and clean hydrogen in the Asian country.
SK Inc., which led a round of investment in Monolith in June, will use Monolith technology to produce those products and will oversee all production, sales and distribution in the Korean market.
Monolith opened its local carbon black plant last year. The powdery substance is used in tires, inks, plastics and other products. The company also plans to build a second larger carbon black plant by 2024 and will use the hydrogen that's created in the manufacturing process to produce anhydrous ammonia.
PhotoFiles: Sheldon Station
There's a lot of buzz surrounding the Sheldon Station generating plant near Hallam and the announcement of a new partnership with Monolith Materials Inc. that will make Sheldon the nation's first hydrogen-burning power plant. But Sheldon's made history before, as Nebraska's first nuclear power plant, before it was decommissioned almost immediately and converted to burn coal.