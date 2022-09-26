Lincoln company to add jobs after acquisition

The CEO of a Lincoln company says its recent acquisition is likely to grow its workforce by 30% or more right now, with more growth likely in the future.

PenLink, which makes communications, surveillance and other software for law enforcement and military clients, announced earlier this month that it acquired the GeoTime product line from Uncharted Software Inc. based in Toronto.

GeoTime is a visual analysis and mapping software that allows law enforcement investigators to combine call detail records, mobile forensic data, location-tracking data and social media data.

"The purchase will allow us to enhance our offerings by leveraging GeoTime’s geo-temporal visualization and analysis tools," said Kevin Pope, PenLink CEO. "GeoTime is unrivaled in its ability to show movement and patterns over time, which is vital to our customers' success.”

Pope said the acquisition will lead to an immediate need to expand the workforce in Lincoln, with additional future growth likely.

"Today PenLink has well over 100 employees. The acquisition of GeoTime will immediately expand our workforce by 30%," he said. "Current demand, coupled with further expansion, is expected to result in rapid increase of our workforce across the business, but most specifically in the areas of software development, engineering and business development."

The company, which recently celebrated its 35th birthday, is in a position to expand thanks to an undisclosed infusion of capital earlier this year from Spire Capital, a New York-based private equity firm.

When the investment was announced in April, Sean White, managing partner at Spire Capital, called PenLink "a national leader" in the U.S. law enforcement software market.

"We are proud to partner with an existing team of highly capable and motivated executives, who are focused on the next phase of the company’s growth,” he said in a news release.

Pope said the partnership with Spire is likely to mean PenLink will seek to grow further through acquisitions.

“We are certainly excited for the opportunity to partner with Spire Capital to accelerate our growth through strategic investments into public safety," he said. "We are and will continue to be very aggressive in business development through additional acquisitions."