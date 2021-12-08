Lincoln company that makes scientific instruments has new owner

A Lincoln company that makes products in the environmental sciences and biotech industries has been sold.

Battery Ventures, a technology-focused investment firm, announced Wednesday that it purchased LI-COR Biosciences. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

LI-COR, founded by Bill and Elaine Biggs in 1971, has two main business lines: environmental-monitoring instrumentation, including devices and software for scientists to analyze plants, atmospheric qualities, gas and soil; and a biotechnology business, offering a portfolio of imaging and analysis instruments, proprietary software and reagents sold mainly to life-science research institutions and pharmaceutical producers. It employs more than 300 people at its Lincoln headquarters and at subsidiaries in Bad Homburg, Germany, and Cambridge, England.

“We are excited to partner with LI-COR and the Biggs family in this transaction, particularly since we’ve been tracking the company and its growth since 2013,” Jesse Feldman, a Battery Ventures general partner, said in a news release. “We look forward to helping LI-COR increase its market share and grow both organically and through targeted acquisitions.”