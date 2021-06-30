Lincoln company shows off its latest mobile COVID-19 unit as new cases tick up in Nebraska

The Omaha World-Herald reported that Nebraska has the widest gap in the nation between the percentage of urban residents who are vaccinated compared with the percentage of rural residents.

While Lancaster and Douglas counties have both vaccinated more than 60% of adults, many counties, especially in central and western Nebraska, are below 40%.

However, those counties have not seen spikes in cases or hospitalizations so far.

Anthone said he thinks the gap looks somewhat high because Lancaster, Douglas and some other urban counties have done a really good job getting people vaccinated.

COVID-19 variants are a concern that state officials are monitoring, especially the Delta variant that originated in India and has been linked to more and more cases in the U.S.

Nebraska so far has not seen a lot of cases caused by the Delta variant, but that could be because we are lagging behind other states.

Anthone said the percentage of recent cases caused by the Delta variant in Nebraska is growing, just as it is across the country.

The good news, he said, is that research has shown the COVID-19 vaccines to be effective against the Delta variant. That's why it remains important for people to get the vaccine.