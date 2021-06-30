Lincoln company shows off its latest mobile COVID-19 unit as new cases tick up in Nebraska

Things are stable on the COVID-19 front in Nebraska right now, but if that changes, state officials now have another option to rapidly deploy tests and/or vaccines to areas where they are needed.
Pacific Engineering Inc. on Wednesday showed off its latest mobile unit to state health officials.
The Lincoln-based company last fall sold 10 mobile home-sized trailers to the state to use over the winter at Test Nebraska locations. It has now developed slightly smaller mobile units that can be towed and set up quickly to establish short-term vaccine or testing sites.
Pacific Engineering Vice President Dexter Myers said the units, one of which was parked Wednesday afternoon across the street from the State Office Building, are small enough that they can be towed behind a pickup and set up by two people in about 15 minutes. But they're large enough that they have four bays for giving COVID-19 tests or vaccines and also can accommodate a medical grade refrigerator.
Myers said the units, which can be plugged into a power source or run off of a generator, are perfect for deploying in rural areas where medical facilities are far flung.
However, the units so far have been used exclusively in urban areas. Eight of the trailers have been used in Washington since March, and the company recently shipped a couple to Baltimore.
"We're just trying to get the word out to other health departments," Myers said.
Dannette Smith, CEO of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, was on hand Wednesday to see the mobile unit but said the state doesn't have any plans to buy any.
"We never know what the future holds, so we're just exploring," Smith said. "You always want to be prepared."
The future is looking bright right now in the state when it comes to COVID-19, with case numbers and hospitalizations having dropped significantly over the past few months. As of Wednesday morning, there were only 28 people hospitalized with the coronavirus statewide, although cases have started to rise slightly.
Nebraska has recorded more than 40 daily cases statewide six of the past nine days. Prior to that, it had gone nearly two weeks with daily case numbers under 40.
"We've been really happy with how stable things have been," said Dr. Gary Anthone, the state's chief medical officer.
Anthone said vaccinations have been the key to beating the coronavirus, as more than half the state's residents have received at least one COVID-19 shot and more than 48% are fully vaccinated.
However, there is a big gap between numbers in urban and rural areas.
The Omaha World-Herald reported that Nebraska has the widest gap in the nation between the percentage of urban residents who are vaccinated compared with the percentage of rural residents.
While Lancaster and Douglas counties have both vaccinated more than 60% of adults, many counties, especially in central and western Nebraska, are below 40%.
However, those counties have not seen spikes in cases or hospitalizations so far.
Anthone said he thinks the gap looks somewhat high because Lancaster, Douglas and some other urban counties have done a really good job getting people vaccinated.
COVID-19 variants are a concern that state officials are monitoring, especially the Delta variant that originated in India and has been linked to more and more cases in the U.S.
Nebraska so far has not seen a lot of cases caused by the Delta variant, but that could be because we are lagging behind other states.
Anthone said the percentage of recent cases caused by the Delta variant in Nebraska is growing, just as it is across the country.
The good news, he said, is that research has shown the COVID-19 vaccines to be effective against the Delta variant. That's why it remains important for people to get the vaccine.
"If we can just get people vaccinated, we can keep the variants under control," Anthone said.
Photos: COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Lincoln for those 80 and over
COVID-19 vaccinations
COVID-19 vaccinations
COVID-19 vaccinations
COVID-19 vaccinations
COVID-19 vaccinations
COVID-19 vaccinations
COVID-19 vaccinations
COVID-19 vaccinations
COVID-19 vaccinations
COVID-19 vaccinations
COVID-19 vaccinations
COVID-19 vaccinations
COVID-19 vaccinations
Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.