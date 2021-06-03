Lincoln company receives more investment

Monolith said it plans to work with both companies to explore growth opportunities, with SK Inc. leading efforts to expand globally and NextEra helping to find opportunities in North America.

"SK and NextEra Energy Resources are global clean energy leaders that share our enthusiasm about the promise of green hydrogen, and we are honored to have them by our side in our pursuit of a clean energy future," Monolith CEO Rob Hanson said.

Monolith's manufacturing process converts natural gas into clean hydrogen and a solid carbon material called carbon black, a powdery substance that's used in tires, inks, plastics and other products.

Its current plant near Hallam, which started commercial operation last year and has the capacity to produce 14,000 metric tons of carbon black annually, vents the hydrogen into the atmosphere.

However, Monolith has plans to build a second plant that will produce 275,000 metric tons of carbon black as well as a plant that will produce anhydrous ammonia using the hydrogen generated by the carbon black process.

Hanson told the Journal Star in October that the second phase of Monolith's Hallam plant will cost about $1 billion and the company hopes to have it up and running by sometime in 2024.

