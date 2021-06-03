Lincoln company receives more investment

Monolith Materials, the Lincoln company that produces carbon black at a manufacturing plant near Hallam, has secured more investment to help with its future goal of expanding into clean hydrogen production.
The company said Thursday that it received new investments from a consortium of investors led by SK Inc., which also includes NextEra Energy Resources LLC and Perry Creek Capital. The round also included additional investment from current Monolith funders Azimuth Capital Management, Cornell Capital and Warburg Pincus.
As with previous rounds of investment, Monolith did not disclose the amount.
SK Inc. is one of South Korea's largest companies and is reportedly looking to greatly expand its investment in hydrogen.
"Monolith Materials' proprietary green hydrogen production process supports SK's initiative to lead the global transition to a hydrogen economy and make meaningful progress toward a more sustainable energy system," Moo-hwan Kim, executive vice president of SK Inc., said in a news release.
NextEra is a Florida-based clean energy company that owns wind farms in Nebraska and has expressed interest in building one in Lancaster County. John Ketchum, its president and CEO, said in the news release that the investment in Monolith "aligns well with our strategy to lead the industry in its transition to a cleaner, more sustainable future."
Monolith said it plans to work with both companies to explore growth opportunities, with SK Inc. leading efforts to expand globally and NextEra helping to find opportunities in North America.
"SK and NextEra Energy Resources are global clean energy leaders that share our enthusiasm about the promise of green hydrogen, and we are honored to have them by our side in our pursuit of a clean energy future," Monolith CEO Rob Hanson said.
Monolith's manufacturing process converts natural gas into clean hydrogen and a solid carbon material called carbon black, a powdery substance that's used in tires, inks, plastics and other products.
Its current plant near Hallam, which started commercial operation last year and has the capacity to produce 14,000 metric tons of carbon black annually, vents the hydrogen into the atmosphere.
However, Monolith has plans to build a second plant that will produce 275,000 metric tons of carbon black as well as a plant that will produce anhydrous ammonia using the hydrogen generated by the carbon black process.
Hanson told the Journal Star in October that the second phase of Monolith's Hallam plant will cost about $1 billion and the company hopes to have it up and running by sometime in 2024.
