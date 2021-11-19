Lincoln company plans $20 million expansion in Haymarket

One of the first high-tech companies to set up shop in the Haymarket area plans to expand its home in a multimillion-dollar project.

J.A. Woollam Co., which makes light-measuring instruments called spectroscopic ellipsometers, is planning to double the size of its existing headquarters at Seventh and M streets.

The redevelopment project would add a three-story addition to the west side of the Cotswold Building at 311 S. Seventh St., which has been the company's home since 1997, 10 years after it was founded by John Woollam as a spinoff of research he was doing at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

The project, which is estimated to cost about $20 million, would add 57,000 square feet of space, more than doubling what J.A. Woollam currently has. It also would include other enhancements to the building, such as facade enhancements and a new dock area.

Cathy Rustermier, the company's human resources manager and daughter of its founder, said it has outgrown its current space and needs more room to accommodate growth. J.A. Woollam currently has 66 employees and expects to add about 15 over the next five years.