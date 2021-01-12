Lincoln company gets FDA approval for its COVID-19 test

A Lincoln biotech company has received the go-ahead from the federal government to start using its COVID-19 rapid test.

MatMaCorp, which last year developed a portable testing system for the virus that is specifically geared for use at critical access hospitals in rural areas, announced Tuesday that it had received emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration to start commercial use of the test.

Abe Oomen, MatMaCorp's founder and president, said in a news release that the FDA emergency approval will "help increase COVID-19 testing for our underserved communities that feel left behind.”

The company, which had previously focused on the animal health market, pivoted in March to start working on a COVID-19 test after hearing from people in rural areas of Nebraska who were having trouble getting tested.

Within a month, it came up with a test -- the Solas 8 -- that relies on what's called RT-PCR and produces a highly reliable result in just two hours. It comes with a portable lab that can be carried in a bag or backpack and works with a number of different reagents.

MatMaCorp's effort got a boost when it was chosen to participate in the National Institutes of Health's Rapid Acceleration of Diagnostics initiative.