Lincoln company gets $750,000 federal contract

A Lincoln company that makes high-tech orthopedic braces has received a $750,000 contract from the federal government.

ARYSE recently announced that it received the Phase II Small Business Innovation Research contract through the U.S. Air Force's AFWERX program, which acts as a kind of venture capital fund to help it recruit startups and small companies.

The company said the award will allow it to further develop its VAPOR and VAPOR Lite knee protection devices for military uses.

ARYSE said the devices are being engineered to mimic a wearer's physiologic motions. The VAPOR model comes with a rigid frame and the VAPOR Lite comes with a more flexible fabric frame. They also are designed to easily fit under military members' uniforms.

According to ARYSE, knee injuries are one of the most common leg injuries sustained in the military, and treatment of the injuries costs the Military Health System millions of dollars a year.

