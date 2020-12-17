Lincoln company debuts with IPO on Nasdaq

A local financial services firm has become the third Lincoln-based company to trade on a major stock exchange.
Midwest Holding Inc., which sells insurance and investment products, raised $70 million Thursday with an initial public offering on the Nasdaq Stock Market.
The company, which trades under the symbol MDWT, sold 1 million shares at $70 a share, on the low end of its proposed offering.
Midwest Holding had first disclosed its plans for an IPO in a November securities filing, and it set the price in a range of $70-$74 a share in a filing last week.
The company, which was founded in 2003, distributes investment and insurance products through three subsidiaries: Nebraska-based life insurer American Life & Security, Vermont-based captive reinsurer Seneca Re, and Delaware LLC 1505 Capital, a financial advisory firm.
It also provides a cloud-based policy administration solution, called m.pas, which currently operates as a division of American Life. It reported year-to-date revenue of $11.4 million as of Sept. 30 and a net loss of $526,000.
Midwest Holding said in a news release that it plans to use the proceeds of the IPO to fund growth of American Life & Security, including a possible expansion of its product line.
Midwest Holding joins NRC Health, which also trades on Nasdaq, and Nelnet, which trades on the New York Stock Exchange, as the only Lincoln-based companies with stock that is traded on the two main U.S. stock exchanges.
In early trading Thursday, the stock fell more than 10%.
