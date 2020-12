Lincoln company buys Doane cannabis testing lab

A Lincoln company said Tuesday that it has purchased the state's first internationally certified cannabis testing lab from Doane University.

Kennebec Analytical Services, a company that provides full-service analytical testing and consulting for Midwest hemp and cannabidiol producers, said it acquired the assets of Cannabis Testing Laboratories, a wholly owned subsidiary whose parent company was Doane.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Doane opened Cannabis Testing Laboratories earlier this year as the first state-approved, ISO-certified lab authorized to test hemp and cannabis-derived products. It was founded by Andrea Holmes, a professor of chemistry who was appointed the director of cannabis studies at Doane.

Kennebec said in a news release that the combination of the two companies will expand full-service CBD and hemp testing and consultation services in Nebraska and help companies in the industry meet their goals and meet state and federal regulatory guidelines.