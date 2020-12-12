Lincoln companies persevering through COVID-19 look for ways to reward employees

Tom Wald hasn't seen a year like 2020, and he hopes he won't see one like it again.

"In my 48 years on this planet, this is the weirdest year I've ever lived through," said the CEO of TOBA Inc., a family-owned company based in Grand Island.

While it's been a weird one for him, it's been a tough one for his employees, many of whom have worked overtime to make up for staff shortages or been out of work themselves due to having to isolate or quarantine because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Because of that, the company as early as June started thinking about what it could do to recognize the hard work employees have done under stressful pandemic conditions.

Wald and other executives at TOBA came up with the idea for a "hero" bonus during the summer, and as it got later in the year, they realized things were going well enough that the company could afford to do what it wanted to — provide a 10% year-end bonus to all of its approximately 250 employees.

On Monday, Wald and other executives came to Lincoln to announce the award to employees of Agency 877, a marketing and branding firm the company started a couple of years ago. On Tuesday, they headed to Omaha and McPherson, Kansas, to hand out checks to employees at Wald Family Foods, another company it owns.