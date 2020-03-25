You are the owner of this article.
Lincoln companies near top in Inc. ranking of Midwest companies
Lincoln companies near top in Inc. ranking of Midwest companies

Capstone Technologies

Capstone Technologies, which makes robots like this one,  ranked 30th among the most successful companies in the Midwest, according to Inc. magazine

 Courtesy photo, Capstone Technologies

Several Lincoln companies ranked highly in an Inc. magazine list of the 250 most successful companies in the Midwest.

The ranking, a first-time offshoot of Inc.'s annual Inc. 5000 list, covered companies in Nebraska and 11 other states, ranging from Kansas to Ohio.

Eight Nebraska companies made the list, which is based on percentage revenue growth from 2016-2018, including five from Lincoln.

7 Lincoln firms — one more than last year — make Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies

The top four Nebraska companies were all from Lincoln, with robotics firm Capstone Technologies leading the way at No. 30, thanks to two-year revenue growth of 552%.

Capstone was followed by software firm Mobile Text Alerts at 36th, health company Cruze Distribution at 47th, and advertising and marketing agency redthread creative at 63rd. Ecommerce company Bulu also made the list at 188th. The other three Nebraska companies on the list were all from Omaha.

In a news release, redthread CEO Adam Kroft called his company's ranking, "an incredible feat."

Lincoln student, company win UNL entrepreneur awards

Capstone, Mobile Text Alerts and Bulu all made last year's Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S.

You can see the full list at www.inc.com/inc5000-series-midwest-2020.html.

Tech group names Nebraska an Innovation Champion

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

