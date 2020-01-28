4 Lincoln companies get $25,000 grants

The Lincoln Partnership for Economic Development said Tuesday that it has awarded LaunchLNK grants to four local startups.

In addition to the $25,000 grant, the LaunchLNK program provides connections to mentors and potential corporate partners, as well as professional services from LaunchLNK HBE, Cline Williams, Suiter Swantz, Eakes Office Solutions and Firespring.

The four companies receiving grants are:

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

* Layer, a multiplatform app founded by Zach Soflin that makes it easy for architects, engineers and contractors to capture, organize and store building data. It was awarded a LaunchLNK grant for a first-place win in the 2019 Innovation Summit Pitch Competition.

* Pawlytics, a software program founded by Lizz Whitacre that aggregates and unifies pet data by utilizing microchip numbers to create real-time pet records and make information available instantly to owners and pet professionals.