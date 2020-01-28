4 Lincoln companies get $25,000 grants

The Lincoln Partnership for Economic Development said Tuesday that it has awarded LaunchLNK grants to four local startups.
In addition to the $25,000 grant, the LaunchLNK program provides connections to mentors and potential corporate partners, as well as professional services from LaunchLNK HBE, Cline Williams, Suiter Swantz, Eakes Office Solutions and Firespring.
The four companies receiving grants are:
* Layer, a multiplatform app founded by Zach Soflin that makes it easy for architects, engineers and contractors to capture, organize and store building data. It was awarded a LaunchLNK grant for a first-place win in the 2019 Innovation Summit Pitch Competition.
* Pawlytics, a software program founded by Lizz Whitacre that aggregates and unifies pet data by utilizing microchip numbers to create real-time pet records and make information available instantly to owners and pet professionals.
* FileFuse, a software product founded by James Dickerson for promoting collaboration between audio engineers and their clients. It enables real-time feedback, cloud storage and payment security all on one platform.
* BrandPlan, a cloud-based application co-founded by Ali Schwanke and Tyler Sprunk that helps marketers build, visualize and communicate their marketing strategies.