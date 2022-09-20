Lincoln companies advance in 'Coolest Thing' contest

Both Lincoln entries in the "Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska" contest have advanced to the next round.

New York City Transit Authority R211 Rail Car, built at Kawasaki's rail car plant in Lincoln, and the MIRA surgical robot from Lincoln-based Virtual Incision both won their head-to-head contests with other Nebraska products and are now in the final eight of the first-ever bracket-style tournament that pits Nebraska-made products against each other.

Kawasaki's rail car will now compete against the EagleSpan from Behlen Building Systems of Columbus, while the MIRA robot will go up against the Road Zipper made by Lindsay Corp. of Omaha.

The NE Chamber, which is sponsoring the contest, said in a news release that more than 4,600 people voted in the first round.

Voting for the next round started Tuesday and runs through Sunday. Cast your vote at nemanufacturingalliance.com/coolest-thing-made-in-ne.html.