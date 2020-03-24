You are the owner of this article.
Lincoln community stepping up in big way for Bryan Health
Lincoln community stepping up in big way for Bryan Health

Bryan Health has received more than 3,500 donated N-95 respirator masks.

Bryan's call for donations of personal protective gear for its healthcare workers has been answered in a big way.

On Tuesday, Bob Ravenscroft, Bryan's vice president of advancement and chief development officer, gave a rundown of all the donations the health provider has received over the past few days to help it deal with what's expected to be a surge of patients with COVID-19 over the coming weeks.

Topping the list is more than 14,500 sets of gloves, with 13,000 of those coming from Iron Brush Tattoo, which decided earlier this month to shut down and donate all of its supplies to healthcare workers.

Ravenscroft joked that he's "coming in to get a tattoo" at Iron Brush when the pandemic has passed.

Bryan also has received more than 3,500 N-95 respirator masks, which have come from a variety of sources, including construction companies and government agencies.

Other donations of medical supplies include 1,700 shoe covers, 1,000 surgical masks and 1,500 non-surgical-grade masks being sewn by volunteers. Ravenscroft also said Bryan received a ventilator from a veterinary clinic.

In addition, Bryan is expecting to receive 2,500 additional face shields by the end of the week that are being produced by Southeast Community College and Nebraska Innovation Studio.

"The response has been tremendous, frankly overwhelming," he said.

Those wanting to donate equipment to Bryan can call 402-481-3032.

Coronavirus taking toll on jobs in Lincoln
Coronavirus taking toll on jobs in Lincoln

  • Matt Olberding
Many companies have pledged to pay employees for at least the next two weeks, ranging from large retailers such as Kohl's and The Buckle to small local businesses such as Sandy's. But plenty of people are finding themselves out of work with no pay.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

