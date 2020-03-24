Lincoln community stepping up in big way for Bryan Health

Bryan's call for donations of personal protective gear for its healthcare workers has been answered in a big way.

On Tuesday, Bob Ravenscroft, Bryan's vice president of advancement and chief development officer, gave a rundown of all the donations the health provider has received over the past few days to help it deal with what's expected to be a surge of patients with COVID-19 over the coming weeks.

Topping the list is more than 14,500 sets of gloves, with 13,000 of those coming from Iron Brush Tattoo, which decided earlier this month to shut down and donate all of its supplies to healthcare workers.

Ravenscroft joked that he's "coming in to get a tattoo" at Iron Brush when the pandemic has passed.

Bryan also has received more than 3,500 N-95 respirator masks, which have come from a variety of sources, including construction companies and government agencies.

Other donations of medical supplies include 1,700 shoe covers, 1,000 surgical masks and 1,500 non-surgical-grade masks being sewn by volunteers. Ravenscroft also said Bryan received a ventilator from a veterinary clinic.