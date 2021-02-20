Lincoln commercial real estate market mostly continues to struggle

Southeast Lincoln, on the other hand, actually saw a reduction in retail vacancy, Froehlich said.

Overall, though, the city as a whole had a net increase of more than 105,000 square feet of vacant retail space in the second half of the year.

Another sector of the commercial market that's struggling is the office market.

The vacancy rate increased to 9.6% at the end of 2020, a significant increase over June's rate of 8.3%. The good news is that the June rate was the lowest it had been since 2009, so even with the big increase the rate is still lower than it was just three years ago.

The big jump in vacancy is due largely to the coronavirus pandemic, as some companies chose to move to smaller offices or ditch their office space altogether with employees working at home.

The big question going forward is whether companies will go back to their old ways of working predominantly in person or whether more will move to hybrid arrangements or even full work-from-home setups.