The Lincoln City Council on Monday made permanent a zoning exemption for parking granted earlier this month to a planned furniture store in north Lincoln.
The ordinance approved Monday reduces the parking space requirement for so-called large-item retailers such as furniture stores or carpet, cabinet or fireplace stores.
Instead of requiring a parking space for every 300 square feet of floor area, large-item retailers would only need to provide a parking space for every 600 square feet of floor space.
The exemption was first granted without objection to a building at 2240 Fletcher Ave. that will house Rod Kush's 7 Day Furniture, which is relocating from 5601 S. 59th St.
The new space, set to be completed by year's end, will provide 230 parking stalls, according to project architect Cristy Joy.
The City Council, on recommendation from the City-County Planning Commission, granted a special exemption for the project July 1.
Weeks later, those same members considered making the exemption permanent.
"Are we setting any bad precedents?" Councilman Bennie Shobe had asked at a council hearing on the proposed ordinance July 22.
David Cary, director of the City-County Planning Department, said his staff didn't see any unintended consequences to expanding the exemption city-wide.
And in Cary's eyes, parking lots are less-desirable space uses and costly to developers, he told the council.
"We'd rather see buildings and businesses rather than parking lots if it's reasonable and possible," Cary told Shobe.
Large-item retailers such as furniture stores typically generate fewer trips to the store because people don't make these purchases as often, Cary added.
Also, the ordinance notes that items sold from these stores are often delivered to customers or are picked up from a warehouse rather than being sold from the sales area or showroom.
Kush's new building will be about 100,000 square feet, including a 60,000-square-foot showroom and 30,000-square-foot warehouse. The remaining space will be available for lease.
Before Monday's unanimous vote, Councilman Roy Christensen called the ordinance a "reasonable proposal," adding that he had not heard any negative response from the business community.
The ordinance doesn't apply to car dealers or home-improvement stores.