Lincoln Chamber's first female leader stepping down
Lincoln Chamber of Commerce President Wendy Birdsall (right) and Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Jeff Maul pose for photos with Abe at the city's visitors center.

 Journal Star file photo

Wendy Birdsall had always planned to retire by the time she reached the age of 63, which she'll hit next year.

So it shouldn't come as a surprise that she plans to call it quits soon.

Birdsall, the first woman to lead the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce, has announced plans to step down at the end of the year.

She has spent 30 years at the Chamber, the past 15 as its president, and said there are things she wants to do, such as travel, while she is still in good health.

"There are so many things I want to do while I can," she said.

But there's also another reason Birdsall sees now as a good time to retire.

The Chamber is in a really good position, she said, with strong finances and a talented, experienced staff.

"It's just a good opportunity to hand it to the next person and to be proud of what you're handing to the next person," Birdsall said.

2016 Inspire Awards

 Wendy Birdsall

One of the main reasons the chamber is in such good shape is because of the leadership of Birdsall, who was named its president in the fall of 2006 after twice serving in that role in an interim capacity.

Her tenure as president was bookended by economic catastrophes -- the Great Recession that hit the country a little more than a year after she took over, and the coronavirus pandemic that brought the world's economy to a standstill last year.

Both times, Lincoln's economy has rebounded strongly, and Birdsall has helped play a crucial role.

After the Great Recession ended, the city saw a period of almost unending growth, and that was in no small part due to initiatives led by the Chamber.

Those included a focus on startup companies and entrepreneurship, as well as efforts to engage young people and cultivate the next generation of Lincoln's business leaders.

Birdsall said Lincoln's Young Professionals Group and efforts aimed at startups, such as the Jumpstart Challenge and Launch LNK, are among her proudest achievements.

But if she had to pick one thing that stands out from her time as Chamber president, it's building Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Even though there seemed to be a lot of support in the community for a new arena, the timing of the project, coming right on the heels of the recession, made it seem like a "long shot," Birdsall said.

Chris Beutler, who was mayor at the time, even postponed a vote on a bond issue because of concern that voters might not have an appetite for spending money.

However, the bond issue was approved in 2010, and the arena opened in 2013.

Birdsall said that as impressive as the arena is, she's even more impressed with the hundreds of millions of dollars in development that has spawned near the arena.

She said she likes to fall back on an old saying about the project: "Pinnacle Bank Arena was a home run, but the whole Haymarket build-out was a grand slam."

Mark Hesser, president of the bank that paid millions to put its name on that arena, said Birdsall played a big role in that growth.

Hesser, who was on the search committee that eventually hired Birdsall, said she stood out as the right candidate, not only because she showed a passion for Lincoln but also because she demonstrated she had the right skills to grow the Chamber and to help grow Lincoln.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
"She's obviously done that," Hesser said. "In the 15 years that she's been at the helm, Lincoln has seen significant growth.

"Wendy's a tremendous leader, and her talents will be missed."

Dick Campbell, another member of that search committee, said the city almost missed out on those talents.

Campbell, who owns Campbell's Nurseries, said Birdsall initially was not a candidate for the president's job. But after the search committee interviewed candidates identified through a national search, it became clear the right person was already working at the Chamber.

Campbell was nominated as the person to convince Birdsall to reconsider. Once she did, "it became a no-brainer for the committee," he said.

"I can't speak more highly of what she has done," he said. "She's exceeded whatever my expectations were."

Though she blazed a trail as the first woman to lead the city's largest and most prominent business organization, Birdsall said it never really was an issue for most people.

"I just don't think about it," she said. "I just do the work."

One thing that helped, Birdsall said, is that Lincoln has a strong history of women in leadership positions. Both hospital systems have had female leaders, a number of local companies have been or currently are led by women, and the city is on its third female mayor.

The current mayor, Leirion Gaylor Baird, said Birdsall's "visionary leadership" helped guide Lincoln's growth over the past 15 years.

"She leaves behind an inspiring legacy of nurturing talent and opportunity for our community’s residents and businesses,” Gaylor Baird said.

That legacy helped lead to Birdsall being named Woman of the Year at the Journal Star's Inspire Women’s Leadership Awards in 2016, but Ava Thomas, the newspaper's president and publisher, said Birdsall did some of her most important work last year as she helped guide the business community through the pandemic.

"Her efforts have made Lincoln a better place to work and a better place to live,” Thomas said. “It’s been an honor to work with Wendy for well over two decades."

Andy Hunzeker, chief financial officer at Lincoln Industries and current chairman of the Chamber's board of directors, said Birdsall has done a "fantastic job" for Lincoln.

"Wendy’s passion for Lincoln is evident and our business community is stronger as a result of her leadership," Hunzeker said. "I applaud her successful 30-year career at the Chamber, filled with countless accomplishments that helped to shape Lincoln’s business landscape.”

Hunzeker now has the unenviable job of leading efforts to fill Birdsall's shoes. He said the Chamber board's executive committee will meet with the executive committee from the board of the Lincoln Partnership for Economic Development, which Birdsall also oversees, to come up with a plan.

He said he expects there will be a national search, and the hope is to have a successor hired and in place before Birdsall departs.

Though she is leaving her job, Birdsall said she will not be leaving the city she's called home for most of her life.

She and her partner, who retired a few years ago, plan to continue living in Lincoln, although she said they may spend a few extra weeks in a warm place during the winter.

Birdsall said she will enjoy the chance to sit on the sideline and be a spectator to the city's future.

"I think it will be so exciting to watch Lincoln in its next phase and to watch the Chamber in its next phase," she said.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

