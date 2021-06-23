Lincoln Chamber's first female leader stepping down

Wendy Birdsall had always planned to retire by the time she reached the age of 63, which she'll hit next year.
So it shouldn't come as a surprise that she plans to call it quits soon.
Birdsall, the first woman to lead the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce, has announced plans to step down at the end of the year.
She has spent 30 years at the Chamber, the past 15 as its president, and said there are things she wants to do, such as travel, while she is still in good health.
"There are so many things I want to do while I can," she said.
But there's also another reason Birdsall sees now as a good time to retire.
The Chamber is in a really good position, she said, with strong finances and a talented, experienced staff.
"It's just a good opportunity to hand it to the next person and to be proud of what you're handing to the next person," Birdsall said.
One of the main reasons the chamber is in such good shape is because of the leadership of Birdsall, who was named its president in the fall of 2006 after twice serving in that role in an interim capacity.
Her tenure as president was bookended by economic catastrophes -- the Great Recession that hit the country a little more than a year after she took over, and the coronavirus pandemic that brought the world's economy to a standstill last year.
Both times, Lincoln's economy has rebounded strongly, and Birdsall has helped play a crucial role.
After the Great Recession ended, the city saw a period of almost unending growth, and that was in no small part due to initiatives led by the Chamber.
Those included a focus on startup companies and entrepreneurship, as well as efforts to engage young people and cultivate the next generation of Lincoln's business leaders.
Birdsall said Lincoln's Young Professionals Group and efforts aimed at startups, such as the Jumpstart Challenge and Launch LNK, are among her proudest achievements.
But if she had to pick one thing that stands out from her time as Chamber president, it's building Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Even though there seemed to be a lot of support in the community for a new arena, the timing of the project, coming right on the heels of the recession, made it seem like a "long shot," Birdsall said.
Chris Beutler, who was mayor at the time, even postponed a vote on a bond issue because of concern that voters might not have an appetite for spending money.
However, the bond issue was approved in 2010, and the arena opened in 2013.
Birdsall said that as impressive as the arena is, she's even more impressed with the hundreds of millions of dollars in development that has spawned near the arena.
She said she likes to fall back on an old saying about the project: "Pinnacle Bank Arena was a home run, but the whole Haymarket build-out was a grand slam."
Mark Hesser, president of the bank that paid millions to put its name on that arena, said Birdsall played a big role in that growth.
Hesser, who was on the search committee that eventually hired Birdsall, said she stood out as the right candidate, not only because she showed a passion for Lincoln but also because she demonstrated she had the right skills to grow the Chamber and to help grow Lincoln.
"She's obviously done that," Hesser said. "In the 15 years that she's been at the helm, Lincoln has seen significant growth.
"Wendy's a tremendous leader, and her talents will be missed."
Dick Campbell, another member of that search committee, said the city almost missed out on those talents.
Campbell, who owns Campbell's Nurseries, said Birdsall initially was not a candidate for the president's job. But after the search committee interviewed candidates identified through a national search, it became clear the right person was already working at the Chamber.
Campbell was nominated as the person to convince Birdsall to reconsider. Once she did, "it became a no-brainer for the committee," he said.
"I can't speak more highly of what she has done," he said. "She's exceeded whatever my expectations were."
Though she blazed a trail as the first woman to lead the city's largest and most prominent business organization, Birdsall said it never really was an issue for most people.
"I just don't think about it," she said. "I just do the work."
One thing that helped, Birdsall said, is that Lincoln has a strong history of women in leadership positions. Both hospital systems have had female leaders, a number of local companies have been or currently are led by women, and the city is on its third female mayor.
The current mayor, Leirion Gaylor Baird, said Birdsall's "visionary leadership" helped guide Lincoln's growth over the past 15 years.
"She leaves behind an inspiring legacy of nurturing talent and opportunity for our community’s residents and businesses,” Gaylor Baird said.
That legacy helped lead to Birdsall being named Woman of the Year at the Journal Star's Inspire Women’s Leadership Awards in 2016, but Ava Thomas, the newspaper's president and publisher, said Birdsall did some of her most important work last year as she helped guide the business community through the pandemic.
"Her efforts have made Lincoln a better place to work and a better place to live,” Thomas said. “It’s been an honor to work with Wendy for well over two decades."
Andy Hunzeker, chief financial officer at Lincoln Industries and current chairman of the Chamber's board of directors, said Birdsall has done a "fantastic job" for Lincoln.
"Wendy’s passion for Lincoln is evident and our business community is stronger as a result of her leadership," Hunzeker said. "I applaud her successful 30-year career at the Chamber, filled with countless accomplishments that helped to shape Lincoln’s business landscape.”
Hunzeker now has the unenviable job of leading efforts to fill Birdsall's shoes. He said the Chamber board's executive committee will meet with the executive committee from the board of the Lincoln Partnership for Economic Development, which Birdsall also oversees, to come up with a plan.
He said he expects there will be a national search, and the hope is to have a successor hired and in place before Birdsall departs.
Though she is leaving her job, Birdsall said she will not be leaving the city she's called home for most of her life.
She and her partner, who retired a few years ago, plan to continue living in Lincoln, although she said they may spend a few extra weeks in a warm place during the winter.
Birdsall said she will enjoy the chance to sit on the sideline and be a spectator to the city's future.
"I think it will be so exciting to watch Lincoln in its next phase and to watch the Chamber in its next phase," she said.
Q&As with some of Lincoln's most inspiring women
Q&A with an inspiring woman: C.J. Thoma
President and CEO, Foundation for Education Services and Filament Essential Services
Education:
• Nebraska Wesleyan University, Lincoln, Nebraska - Bachelor of Arts Degree, 1987.
Past Professional and Civic Activities/Organizations:
• Midwest Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators (MASFAA);
• Rocky Mountain Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators (RMASFAA);
• Kansas Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators (KASFAA);
• Nebraska Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators (NeASFAA);
• Student Loan Servicing Alliance (SLSA), member of Executive Committee, Chairman of Technical Committee, Washington DC;
• ANSI X-12A Task Group member;
• Chairman and Board member, Postsecondary Electronic Standards Council, Washington DC;
• Nebraska Wesleyan Alumni Fund Committee member;
• Chairman, Marketing subcommittee for NWU Alumni Fund;
• National Council of Higher Education Loan Programs (NCHELP) Electronic Standards Council Steering Committee Member, Washington DC;
• Lincoln’s Symphony Orchestra Board and Executive Committee Member, President, Past President 2001-2009 - Named Volunteer of the Year, 2011;
• Board and Executive Committee member, Downtown Lincoln Association, 2009-2017, including Board Chairman, 2013-2015, Past Board Chairman, 2015-2017;
• Chairman of Parent and Foundation Board, DLA, 2015-2017;
• Board Chairman of Downtown Civic Ventures, DLA, 2018, and Treasurer, 2015-2016;
• City of Lincoln BID Board – Appointed by Mayor Beutler, 2016;
• Selected in 2017 for the Downtown Lincoln Association Hall of Fame.
Current Professional and Civic Activities/Organizations:
• 2019-2020 Inspire Board Member;
• Habitat for Humanity Volunteer;
• Steering Committee, FES Community Volunteer Group.
Who has inspired you?
My Great Aunt Lucy. She was a Lieutenant Colonel and nurse in the U.S. Army during WWII. She served in New Guinea. She was a world traveler and cared deeply for her family. She was a women ahead of her time. As a child, I was in awe of her. I was always thrilled to go to the base with her and see her receive a snappy salute. She was strong and powerful.
What book or podcast is currently inspiring you?
I have been reading “Lives of the Artists” by Giorgio Vasari. Vasari was a famous Renaissance painter and architect, but he also wrote biographies about the early artists who developed cutting-edge techniques or new approaches to their artistry, and how they inspired the great artists who followed.
The Inspire Women’s Leadership platform has launched Inspire Girls for young female leaders in our community. What inspirational advice would you share with them?
Try new things. Step out of your comfort zone and have the courage to experience something new. You’ll benefit every time. You’ll surprise yourself by things you’ll love and learn from the things you don’t. Be observant. You can learn more from watching different leaders’ styles than you can glean from any book.
How can we better inspire, include and invest in others in our community?
Well, first everyone needs to feel valued and invited to share their opinions and ideas. Community members should be encouraged to join boards and help identify priority projects or areas of need.
What does leadership mean to you?
For me, it means ensuring everyone understands what we are here to do and that we share a vision for the future. It means there is no ambiguity in what each person is contributing to the whole. Leadership is about establishing and preserving a culture of how we conduct our work. It’s about listening and making the final decisions after gathering an array of perspectives.
What is your favorite inspirational quote or motto?
“Strength does not come from physical capacity. It comes from an indomitable will.” – Mohandas K. Gandhi
I love that! I don’t believe in giving up.
How would you describe a great day?
A great day at work for me is when a nonprofit client comes to us with problems or administrative obstacles that get in the way of them focusing on their important work, and we come up with a solution for them. More than ever, we need nonprofits delivering on their missions because the whole community benefits. That’s a great day!
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received, and who gave it to you?
A friend of mine once reminded me that you need to acknowledge mistakes, learn from them, and then let them go.
What’s the biggest challenge or adversity you have faced in your life – professionally or personally – and how did you overcome it?
Losing my sister to MS and ovarian cancer during the pandemic. The isolation was not helpful to the grieving process. I made a point to reach out to some very good friends and ask for their support. Those women dropped everything and got me through the toughest times.
Q&A with an inspiring woman: Jasmine Kingsley
Senior Vice President, Legal & People and General Counsel at Hudl
• B.A. in International Relations from the University of Pennsylvania;
• J.D. from Harvard Law School;
• Admitted to State Bars of California and Nebraska;
• Chair, Local Business Strategies Subcommittee, Mayor’s Economic Recovery Task Force;
• Vice Chair, Rabble Mill Board of Directors;
• Member, Inspire Advisory Board;
• Member, Lincoln Community Foundation Board of Directors;
• Member, Lincoln-Lancaster County Board of Health.
Kingsley began her legal career in private practice at law firms in Silicon Valley and focused her practice on technology and intellectual property transactions. She joined Hudl as general counsel in 2015 and currently leads the company’s global Legal and People Operations teams.
Who has inspired you?
I’m inspired by so many people, but especially strong women and working moms. They are my heroes. My mom, a physician and single mom of four daughters, overcame hard things to do hard things and never let the limiting expectations and beliefs of others curtail her sense of what is possible. She instilled that same ethos in my sisters and me, and it’s a value I’ve relied on in pursuing my own dreams.
Whom do you hope to inspire?
Young people, including my own children, nieces and nephews. I especially hope to inspire young women of color and those underrepresented in their respective fields.
What does leadership mean to you?
Leadership to me is about being of service to others – seeing potential, creating opportunity, lifting people up and positioning them to succeed. It’s also about being there to help pick up the pieces and find another way when they don’t!
What is your favorite quote or motto?
I struggle to pick a favorite, but here’s one that has been really instructive for me:
“All over the world, girls are raised to be make themselves likeable, to twist themselves into shapes that suit other people. Please do not twist yourself into shapes to please. Don’t do it. If someone likes that version of you, that version of you that is false and holds back, then they actually just like that twisted shape, and not you. And the world is such a gloriously multifaceted, diverse place that there are people in the world who will like you, the real you, as you are.”
- Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie
How would you describe a great day at work?
My best days at work are the ones where I get to work collaboratively with smart people who think differently than me to solve problems. I get especially charged up when that diversity of thought results in innovation and the reframing of those challenges into opportunities to level up.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received, and who gave it to you?
Something my dad used to say all the time: “By the yard, it’s hard, but inch by inch, everything’s a cinch.” It’s a good reminder to not allow oneself to become overwhelmed by the magnitude or complexity of a goal and to take it one breath at a time.
What’s the highlight of your career (so far)?
In the fall of 2020, the Lincoln Young Professionals Group honored me with the Lincoln Young Leaders Young Professional of the Year award. My team, family and friends came out to support me (socially distanced in person and virtually), and it was such an honor to be recognized among so many local leaders for whom I have tremendous respect. On the heels of one of the hardest years on record, it was definitely a highlight.
How have you changed over the course of your career?
In reference to the Adichie quote above cautioning against twisting oneself into shapes to appease others, there were points earlier in my career where I felt I had to don a “work costume.” This wasn’t just about the dress code, but also about limiting the extent to which I allowed my authentic self to show up in the workplace. I spent too much energy trying to hide my vulnerabilities as a way to prove my worth, and it made me unhappy. As I’ve become more senior in my career, I’ve gained the confidence to own the areas where I excel and to be self-effacing about my humanity and my weaknesses. We all have them! This shift has been especially helpful as I’ve had the opportunity to build teams. Developing the self-confidence to hire people who are smarter and better than me has been a game changer.
Q&A with an inspiring woman: Shannon Harner
Executive director of the Nebraska Investment Finance Authority (NIFA)
Education and certifications:
• Bachelor of Arts in English from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln;
• Juris Doctorate from Georgetown University Law Center;
• Licensed real estate broker and member of the Lincoln Realtors Association.
Community service activities:
• Humanities Nebraska Foundation Board member;
• Bryan Medical Center Board (Vice Chair);
• Lincoln Chamber of Commerce Board member;
• Nebraska Community Foundation Board honorary member;
• Inspire Advisory Board member;
• Rotary 14 member;
• Co-chair, Advisory Committee on Transportation for the City of Lincoln;
• Served on the Mayor’s Economic Recovery Taskforce.
Who has inspired you?
I’m lucky in that I’ve been inspired by many people, from different walks of life. The common characteristic of those people is a spirit of determination and a willingness to spend their time and talents to fix what they see as not working in our society. Ruth Bader Ginsburg and my mom are both examples of that.
Whom do you hope to inspire?
First and foremost, my children. I hope that they will become adults who ask questions, are kind, see the good in others and seek to contribute to their communities. I hope to inspire them to be creative, curious and fearless.
What does leadership mean to you?
Leadership is, at its core, stewardship. Whether you are a “formal” or “informal” leader, the responsibility of a leader is to do the right thing, the best thing, for the people around you, your organization and its partners and clients. Leadership is about growth – providing opportunities and encouraging solutions that “increase the pie” rather than carving up zero-sum slices.
What is your favorite quote or motto?
It is a quote from Aristotle: “Excellence is a habit, not a single act.”
How would you describe a great day at work?
When I end the day feeling energized – and that usually happens when there’s been a great discussion, opportunity ideation or collaboration, or when the fruits of the team’s labor come to fruition.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received, and who gave it to you?
I’ve received a lot of great advice over the years. My stepdad told me (at least this is the gist of what I got out of it) back when I was in middle school and worrying about everything middle schoolers worry about, “Remember this struggle is temporary, and it will pass. And the future will be what you make it.” A corollary that has stuck with me is a quote by Peter Drucker: “Focus on opportunities, not problems.”
What’s the highlight of your career (so far)?
That is really a difficult question! I guess I would have to say it would be the just-over-a-year I spent in Hong Kong. Living abroad and learning new skills significantly enriched my life and impacted how I see the world and face challenges.
How have you changed over the course of your career?
I’ve learned about my own strengths and weaknesses and how to better leverage and manage them. I better understand the importance of connection with others. I’ve also learned what matters most to me – and that has changed over time. What opportunity looks like can change as your priorities shift.
Q&A with an inspiring woman: Carissa Bullock
Vice President for Marketing at Cornhusker Bank
Community service activities:
• Partnership for a Healthy Lincoln – board member
• Inspire Awards – board member
• People’s City Mission – volunteer
• Kloefkorn Elementary and Moore Middle School – volunteer
• Lincoln Cyclones Baseball - volunteer
1) Who has inspired you?
a. My Mother – Since I was a little girl, my mother instilled in me the importance of having a voice, never giving up and being confidently independent.
b. Alice Dittman, Cornhusker Bank Chairman Emeritus – Alice has been an amazing mentor to me for the past 13 years of my career here at Cornhusker Bank. She advocates for women in leadership and was able to balance her career and a family, which I admire. She has always taken the time to meet with other female leaders to mentor and help them grow in their careers.
2) Whom do you hope to inspire?
a. My teammates – I hope to inspire them by being authentic and empathetic, leading by example and focusing on building relationships with teammates.
b. Working mothers – I hope to inspire other working mothers who wrestle each day with dividing time between their career and family.
c. My children – I hope to inspire my boys to love God, care for others, work hard and use the gifts and talents they were given for good.
3) What does leadership mean to you?
Leadership – influencing, motivating and empowering others by establishing trust and open communication, which maximizes efforts toward achieving a goal.
4) What is your favorite quote or motto?
The steadfast love of the LORD never ceases; his mercies never come to an end; they are new every morning; great is your faithfulness – Lamentations 3:22-23
5) How would you describe a great day at work?
I work with an amazing team, and I really do look forward to going to work each day. I am blessed with amazing teammates and get to collaborate on projects and ideas with them every day!
6) What’s the best advice you’ve ever received, and who gave it to you?
The best career advice I was given was when I first started here at the bank. My boss said that it was important for me to take the first six months on the job to build my relationships with the staff before I started to roll out all of my ideas. He said: “They need to know you, your heart, your motives and that you understand and hear them first.”
7) What’s the highlight of your career (so far)?
Being part of an amazing work family/team for the past 13 years who I get to “do life with,” whether it is work-related or personal/family “life happenings.” Seeing how our teammates walk through “life” together makes me thankful each day to be a part of the Cornhusker Bank family. Also, being nominated and selected for Lincoln’s top 40 under 40 professionals, when I was 27 years old, was an honor.
8) How have you changed over the course of your career?
I was more competitive and felt I had something to prove when I first started my career as a young business woman and put in long hours. As I have matured and become confident in my leadership role and started a family, I have been able to find somewhat of a balance with my work/home/family life. I have become more empathetic in the hopes of understanding and helping each of my teammates.
Q&A with an inspiring woman: Michaella Kumke
Community Engagement Director at Food Bank of Lincoln
Community service activities:
• Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln Board President;
• University of Nebraska-Lincoln College of Journalism Volunteer Mentor for the Public Relations Student Society of America (PRSSA);
• Inspire Women's Leadership Awards Committee Member.
Who has inspired you?
The mom out for a jog powering a stroller up a hill, the dad I saw teaching his daughter to ride her bicycle, and people picking up litter when they didn’t know anyone was watching. These strangers have all been sources of inspiration to me. A handful of people in my life challenge me to remain curious and champion my growth. Those friends and mentors will always be reliable sources of inspiration to me.
Whom do you hope to inspire?
With any luck, I will manage to inspire my nieces and nephews—all 38 of them—in one way or another. After that bunch, I hope to inspire strangers in small but meaningful ways to care a little more deeply and find ways to make life just a little bit better for someone else the way others have inspired me.
What does leadership mean to you?
Knowing there is a time to sit down and a time to stand up and when to do each to create the most good.
What is your favorite quote or motto?
“Speak your mind, even if your voice shakes,” by Maggie Kuhn. About a year ago while in an airport, I heard a mother instruct her daughter using a similar line. She said, “Speak Up. Politely.” Three simple words that say so much.
How would you describe a great day at work?
A great day at work includes conversations with Food Bank clients and donors, who inspire me in different ways. Clients find the courage to press on despite humbling circumstances, while donors demonstrate acts of generous compassion. Both groups have faith their actions will make a difference. Being privy to this giving and receiving is not something we take for granted at the Food Bank, but it does make for a great work day.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received, and who gave it to you?
A high school teacher, coach, and now friend often said, “There are two things you can control under any circumstance: your attitude and your effort.” That certainly has stuck with me.
But I would say a conversation with my dad more than 20 years ago resulted in the best advice I’ve ever received. He said, “There will be days, weeks and even months in your life when the task in front of you feels too difficult to overcome. Get up and get after it anyway. You will surprise yourself.”
These two bits of wisdom seem connected.
What’s the highlight of your career (so far)?
Without a doubt, becoming a member of the Food Bank of Lincoln team has been a highlight, because in five and a half years, this role has been a gateway to some of the most memorable people and meaningful conversations.
How have you changed over the course of your career?
Trying to live the “speak your mind …” motto has pushed me to ask more questions, meet new people, take some risks and trust that we all have something to offer.
Q&A with an inspiring woman: Stacy Ford Bingham
Community service activities and honors:
• Leadership Lincoln: 2019 Executive Cohort
• Launch Leadership Volunteer Staff Member
• Founder, nonprofit Making Lemon-Aid
• Inspire Awards Finalist: Women in Nonprofit Leadership 2019
Whom do you hope to inspire?
I’d say I have the heart of a coach and genuinely love building up the people around me. I hope each person I interact with comes away knowing they are seen, are loved, and have great worth.
What does leadership mean to you?
When I think of the word “leadership,” I think of a true leader in the following ways:
Leaders inspire – and see beyond current realities. They passionately and genuinely believe in people, and know the future will be more glorious than the present. They cultivate hope.
Leaders walk – alongside and do life with their people. They have more than just a head full of knowledge, aren’t impressed by titles, and get their hands dirty.
Leaders invite – and have the unique ability to gather a diverse group of individuals, catalyze their strengths and develop a cohesive, winning team.
Leaders rise – because they are guided by core beliefs and principles that supersede a need to be right or to be liked.
What is your favorite quote or motto?
I’ve developed quite a few quirky mottos. Here are a few of my favorites:
Littles make Lottles – Our daily habits, over time, create a trajectory that will either reveal a beautiful harvest or wasted opportunities, missed potential and a wasted life. Start small.
It’s Win or Win – I’ve learned that most of the time our Plan A doesn’t pan out so well. When you’ve already decided that you’re going to win no matter what, it creates room for innovation.
Moldy Strawberries – One negative, toxic person in your workplace and in your life can and will eventually infect the whole, healthy bunch. Pluck the moldy strawberry out early.
What’s the highlight of your career (so far)?
I had the privilege and opportunity to lead as Launch Leadership’s first paid executive director. Launch is a special nonprofit, composed of approximately 200 incredibly talented volunteer staff members from all walks of life who invest their time to empower young people to believe more deeply in themselves and their unique purpose. The result? Our next generation of leaders, equipped and hopeful they can make a real difference in our world. Because they can.
How would you describe a great day at work?
A day filled with investing in people is my favorite kind of day.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received, and who gave it to you?
Be YOU.
Of all of the things my Mom taught me (this may seem simple and trite), BUT ... the moment I realized that I am enough is the moment I began to truly live and love myself. This shift in perspective has changed everything; the way I lead, the way I see and celebrate others, the way I walk and the way I talk.
Q&A with an inspiring woman: Connie Edmond
Managing Partner with WRL CPA
Community service activities:
• Nelnet Bank - Board of Directors
• Peru State College Foundation - Vice Chair
• Cole Michael Anderson Make Your Day Foundation - Board of Directors
• Lincoln Rebels Baseball Board of Directors
• Leadership Lincoln Presenter
• Special Olympics Volunteer
• Church and Community Volunteer
Who has inspired you?
I am inspired by my father and mother. My father inspired me by instilling a great sense of self confidence in me and teaching me to know who I am and what I have to offer. My mother inspired me to be committed to faith and in prayer. My father and mother taught me the importance of work ethic, self-sufficiency, sacrifice, commitment and loving others.
Whom do you hope to inspire?
I hope to be the light and inspire everyone that I interact with – whether that be through conversation, service, addressing issues, volunteering, prayer, forgiveness, encouragement, advocating or just being present in the moment.
Every encounter with people is an opportunity to inspire them, and I want to be conscientious in not missing an opportunity to be the light in someone’s day.
What does leadership mean to you?
Leadership means to serve others and include everyone. By serving others, you demonstrate to them that they matter. Once a person feels valued, they feel empowered, and that leads to their own transformation. Leadership is also about being principled about your values, and having the initial instinct to do the right thing. It’s about stepping in where others won’t, taking the path less traveled, and inspiring people to want to join you along the way.
What is your favorite quote or motto?
"Keep shining – Nothing can dim the light that shines within!"
Also, the poem “Our Deepest Fear.”
How would you describe a great day at work?
It starts with doing what you love and what you are created to do, for the benefit of others. It ends with my loving husband calling me at 6:30 and reminding me that it’s time to call it a day!
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received, and who gave it to you?
It came from my father, whom after 15 years since his passing, I still cherish today. As long ago as I can remember, my father gave me the following great advice:
“You have a mind of your own; use it and do not let others influence it.”
“Never say ‘I can’t do it.’ If someone else can do it, then so can you. It may take you a little longer, it may not look as nice, and you may have to utilize a different process, but you can do it!”
He also told me to “Take a stand for something, or you will risk falling for anything.”
What’s the highlight of your career (so far)?
My first job as an Auditor for the Nebraska Department of Revenue, the conclusion of my very first audit assignment at a major corporation, and presenting a significant tax assessment to the Chief Financial Officer. The CFO gave me a Hallmark card that said, “Smiles are contagious and are started by other smiles. We are sure going to miss your smile. Good luck with your career.” That reinforced to me that it isn’t about what you do, it’s about how you do it. Another highlight was the day that I decided I wanted to have a greater impact and go into private practice.
How have you changed over the course of your career?
I’m more mindful of my purpose and focus. Simply put, I’ve become more resilient. I look at challenges as new opportunities. Accomplishments as blessings. I have a greater passion to face adversity, and I’m grateful for my faith that keeps me grounded along my journey.
Q&A with an inspiring woman: Charlie Foster
Assistant Vice Chancellor for Inclusive Student Excellence in the Office of Diversity and Inclusion at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln
Professional memberships and other community activities:
• United Way of Lincoln Board of Directors member;
• YWCA Board of Directors member and 2nd Vice President;
• Zeta Phi Beta Sorority member.
Who has inspired you?
My mother, Pearlie Mae Wilburn. She was my stepmother, who raised me as her own. She challenged me to be the best that I could be. She was my example of Christian womanhood; a servant leader in our community. She told me how she cried in a freezer at the school where she worked when MLK died, while some of the students she served laughed and cheered. She would later go on to be that school’s first black lunchroom manager.
Whom do you hope to inspire?
I hope the students that I serve see that I want the best for them. I want them to see in my behaviors a guiding light toward personal success and community involvement. The students become “my kids,” and I love them like they were my own. Twenty-five thousand of them is a lot, but their collective good outcome is my goal. I want to inspire them to be good people.
What does leadership mean to you?
Leadership is more than telling people what to do. True leaders educate, uplift, empathize with, support, listen to and celebrate their teams. They also work alongside them and seek to make the team better with each project. If you are not making your team members better, you are not improving your products. No one wins. Simply said, we only win together.
What is your favorite quote or motto?
“Go be amazing”! I say it to my students and my team. Every action. Every word. We are to give our best and try to change the world with every interaction that we have. It isn’t easy. And it honestly would not be worth doing if we were just going to give half-steps. Our goal should always be to give amazing effort, support and care. People recognize genuine behaviors. We should consistently do our best.
How would you describe a great day at work?
It begins with a good cup of coffee. Throughout that day, I would have great meetings where staff members discuss how to implement innovative ways to be more inclusive on our campus. Sprinkled between those meetings are interactions with students, who are focused on ways to improve themselves, the community and the world. Bonus, if they are celebrating an academic success! It ends on a high note with student staff members laughing with my staff at the Jackie Gaughan Multicultural Center.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received, and who gave it to you?
When my boys were babies, a woman from my church told me to let my husband parent equally with me. She knew that I tended to be soft-spoken and my husband was not. She knew that diversity of thought is important. If I had tried to be in his way, that would have been bad. We raised well-adjusted kids, who are equally me and my husband. She taught me about inclusive excellence. We taught them to be good people.
What’s the highlight of your career (so far)?
The Hate Will Never Win rally was by far the most successful moment of my career. Looking back at how the moment came together, I remain impressed by the power of good that lives on this campus. The basketball team made a pre-game social justice decision. Students, faculty, staff and a state supported them. We all showed up in our shirts to speak a message against hate. We sent the world a message.
How have you changed over the course of your career?
I entered the workforce as a freshly minted therapist, who was unsure of herself and how she might use her voice for the good of others. Over the years since that moment, it has been made clear to me that even if I am not my own best advocate, I can use my voice to the good of others. I have found myself on the news, sitting in boardrooms and discussing issues with powerful people. I can fight for others, and I do.
Q&A with an inspiring woman: Sändra Washington, Lincoln City Council representative
Professional memberships and other community activities:
• Nebraska Trails Foundation Board Member;
• National Parks Conservation Association Trustee, Board Secretary;
• Former Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commissioner;
• Prairie Corridor on the Haines Branch, Cabinet Member.
Who has inspired you?
I have been inspired by many family members. My older brother epitomized YOLO (You Only Live Once), working as an actor. My mother is grace and tenacity; each time life let her down, she found a way to remake her skills and keep on going. My dad was selfless and found ways to mentor youth through athletics. My Uncle John was a consummate dreamer and scientist. I have also been inspired by many aunts who loved generously and faithfully. I continue to be inspired by people who radiate hope in adversity.
Whom do you hope to inspire?
I would like to inspire anyone who questions if their voice has a place in the choir. I want those who feel unnoticed to know they are valuable and worthy of respect.
What does leadership mean to you?
I believe at the heart of leadership is service. Service to others, service to a cause or mission, and service to community. I believe leadership goes beyond position in an organization or business title. All of us are leaders when we act for others.
What is your favorite quote or motto?
At different times, I find different words inspirational. My daughter would say my most-used quote is, “Say what you mean; mean what you say.” My parents demonstrated to me and my siblings the importance of our words and actions being in alignment, and the value of keeping our word. Each of my grandparents and parents were (and are) mighty examples of self-respect and integrity. The other phrase I turn to frequently came from my Mom, who has never taken “no” as the final answer. She told me when faced with adversity, “There is always a way.”
How would you describe a great day at work?
Getting an early start on the day, checking a lot of stuff off a to-do list, taking a break outside to clear my head, and working through a sticky issue with an interdisciplinary team of talented folks. At the end of the day, I can look back and see evidence of collaboration and creativity, and remember a good amount of laughter.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received, and who gave it to you?
Probably the best advice I ever got came from many of my teachers and a few of my bosses. Do your homework. It really didn’t matter what job I had or what task I was asked to do, all of the work required understanding the scope of the issue, the underlying facts, and the resources on hand to find a solution.
What’s the highlight of your career (so far)?
Focusing on my career with the National Park Service, the high points for me were having a hand in the creation and development of new national park units in Kansas, Arkansas, Ohio and Illinois, leading the planning that led to the redesign of Jefferson National Expansion Memorial (St. Louis Arch), and working with an incredible team to update the agency’s management policies. I can’t wait to see what my newest career will bring forth!
How have you changed over the course of your career?
At the beginning of my career, I worked as a field ecologist doing inventory and monitoring threatened and endangered species. My job had a very narrow focus, counting individual specimens. Now, I’m a stay-at-home parent and a City Council representative. Over the course of my careers, I’ve grown a greater appreciation for the time it takes to accomplish big things. Certainly, I can say I have more patience now than I had in my twenties.
Q&A with an inspiring woman: Robin Netz
Who has inspired you?
I have always been inspired by Oprah Winfrey. I watched her show while raising my children. I loved how she encouraged women to find their talents, love others and find that “Aha!” moment. When my kids grew up and moved out of the house, this was the advice I needed to fulfill my own dream of mentoring young women before they began college. I wanted to empower girls to be successful and prepared to have the best college experience possible.
Whom do you hope to inspire?
I hope that I inspire my own children, as well as the G.O.L.D. girls that I mentor. My goal was to always be a mother that my children could look up to, rely on and admire. I hope that the young women who have participated in Lincoln G.O.L.D. feel the same way.
What does leadership mean to you?
To me, leadership means to motivate and lead by example, help individuals in the community achieve their goals, and promote the development of confidence, courage and character to enhance their decision-making. In Lincoln G.O.L.D, I hope that we encourage leadership so each girl is ready and eager to be her best.
What is your favorite quote or motto?
“The success of every woman should be the inspiration to another. We should raise each other up.” – Serena Williams. This quote is a perfect reflection of the mission of Lincoln G.O.L.D. I have had the privilege of meeting female leaders in our community while holding our Girl Boss panels. Witnessing the drive and passion these women have in their careers was so inspiring. I am so impressed by the way these women help others and are such a strong example.
How would you describe a great day at work?
It’s a great day for me when a previous G.O.L.D. girl reaches out to me to share updates about her life. It is so exciting to see them achieve goals that they had while they were in high school. It is invigorating for me to witness how they apply the skills they have learned in our program to their lives. I also love watching these young women reach the smaller stepping stones that add up to bigger life goals.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received, and who gave it to you?
My mother, Vera Hansen, has given me some of the best advice that I continue to carry with me. One of my favorites was to never keep score. She also taught me to give and never worry about how much someone has given you back. My other favorite pieces of advice are to surround yourself with people who lift you up and to remember that you only have one chance to live life, so live it right.
What’s the highlight of your career (so far)?
My highlight in leading the Lincoln G.O.L.D. program so far has been to give out $220,000 in scholarships to Lincoln-area high school seniors during the past four years. The money raised in this program allows us the opportunity to reward scholarships to students who demonstrate leadership in their schools and community. I am looking forward to awarding the 2020 class scholarships this year. It has also been a highlight to have 155 women go through the G.O.L.D. program.
How have you changed over the course of your career?
We try to improve the Lincoln G.O.L.D. curriculum yearly to meet the needs of the women. I feel I have grown with the leaders I have met as they have spoken at our various talks. Additionally, I learn a lot from mentoring young women and find that these girls are innovative in the way that they lead other people around them. It keeps me energized to learn from young people and those who are established in their areas of expertise.
Q&A with an inspiring woman: Meg Damme
Professional memberships and community activities:
• Appointed seat on the State Advisory Committee on Mental Health Services;
• Member of the Mental Health Association Consumer Advisory Board;
• Recipient of the Homeless Coalition Human Services Worker of the Year 2019.
Who has inspired you?
The most inspirational woman in my life was my mother. She was the strongest woman I have ever known. She was intelligent, independent, honest and kind. She always modeled the importance of acting with integrity. This is a value exhibited by my sisters for whom I also have a great amount of respect. Collectively, they represent everything I consider invaluable to women. Traits like honesty, humility, and above all, compassion for others.
Whom do you hope to inspire?
Women coming through the doors of Fresh Start, as well as the employees who pass through the doors. I do not know of a greater power than the power of women inspiring women. For women who have not had that experience, it is difficult to define the power that comes with being a part of a support system that does not judge, that is honest and open, and always acting in your best interest. Inspiring them to allow others into their world is all I can hope for.
What does leadership mean to you?
Leadership is mentoring others. It leaves room for mistakes, and the opportunity to recover and learn from them. Leaders do not ask others to do things they are not willing to do. Leadership also requires an open mind. Leaders need to be willing to learn as well. A good leader inspires others to grow and develop to be the best they can be.
What is your favorite quote or motto?
“Always be a first-rate version of yourself, instead of a second-rate version of someone else.” – Judy Garland. My mother, along with Charles Colton, often said imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. But we spend enough time trying to please others, and it is imperative we do not lose ourselves.
How would you describe a great day at work?
It is always a great day when the house is full of residents and staff who are working to reach their goals and are also working at supporting their peers in reaching their goals. It does not require great events – just a sense of calm, an environment of belonging that we strive for every day for every woman.
What is the best advice you have received, and who gave it to you?
I often think of a situation I experienced working with a woman I struggled with. The executive director at the time asked me how I would want someone to treat my sister if she were in this particular situation. It is a question that set the bar for the way I try to treat every woman I come into contact with. It commands respect, dignity, compassion and patience at every turn. No one deserves anything less, no matter what else is occurring or what my feelings are.
What’s the highlight of your career (so far)?
It was having an employee write a speech about me. She invited me to her speech class and shared a tribute she wrote that left me speechless. She was a former resident, student, then employee who I know will go on to inspire others. It is always a compliment to hear an employee use one of my lines on someone they are working with and having it get through to them.
How have you changed over the course of your career?
The biggest change in me is the genuine understanding of what it means to be trauma informed. To really understand the effects of events and be able to help others see the impact. It has made me calmer and much more compassionate. I understand people’s behavior and choices far better. The other area that has changed is a deeper understanding of other cultures and the impact that has on people’s lives – their experiences and their upbringings and how it all affects everyone’s world view.
Q&A with an inspiring woman: Jessica Kolterman
Professional memberships and community activities:
Seward City Council - Ward 1 representative
Rotary Club
Seward Fourth of July Committee
Seward County Chamber and Development Partnership
Fremont Methodist Health Foundation Board member
Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital volunteer
Fremont Chamber of Commerce/Greater Fremont Development Council Boards
St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church - Seward
Who has inspired you?
I have been inspired by so many people in my life. My great-aunts Rita Geis and Bess Ronk were wonderful inspirations. Both women were independent, lived life on their own terms, and forged their own paths in a time when that was not common. I am fortunate to still have both grandmothers in my life, and they inspire me every day. My sister and my mom inspire me as working mothers. Our employees inspire me. Inspiration is everywhere in my life!
Whom do you hope to inspire?
I often think about my birth daughter and being a good example for her. She is so much more confident than I remember being at her age, but I am sure she still has days where she needs inspiration. I try to inspire our employees in their jobs – hoping they know how valued and appreciated they are. I hope to inspire people to engage in their communities, showing the positive impact it can have on their lives in so many ways.
What does leadership mean to you?
Showing up. To me, leadership means showing up and staying until you get the job done. I’m a big believer in leading by example. It’s rare that I will ask a team member to do something that I am not willing to do. If I’m asking people to stay late, I stay late. If I am asking them to work on a Saturday, I work on the Saturday. Leadership is showing your team members that you value and support them.
What is your favorite quote or motto?
I have several. “Well behaved women seldom make history” is one, and another one is “Fake it until you make it.” Our family motto was always, “The family that shovels together, stays together.” My Dad used to say that when we had five driveways and a downtown roof to shovel every time it snowed. Turns out, he was right. Our family bonded so much during those times, and we still talk about it today.
How would you describe a great day at work?
I enjoy days when I get to interact with the public – so it might include giving a tour of one of our facilities, a media interview, or a public speaking event where I get to tell the story of our company. I love spending time with our employees, so it would also include my pink hard hat and work boots and time on the floor, talking to our team members and looking for ways to support them in their roles.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received, and who gave it to you?
My parents always assured me that God has a plan for me, and I took that to heart. Kim Robak, a long-time mentor, has been great in offering professional advice my entire career. Once after a rather public firing, she told me to hold my head up, put it behind me and move on. I needed someone to say that to me rather forcefully, and she did. I took her advice and it led me to where I am today.
What’s the highlight of your career (so far)?
Last October, I was the emcee for the ribbon cutting of the new Costco/Lincoln Premium Poultry complex – a project I’ve worked on since 2016. I am employee No. 2 for the company. We have created 1,000 jobs, provided opportunities for 100 farm families, and it is anticipated that our facility will have an economic impact of $1.2 billion annually – about 1% of Nebraska’s state GDP. This project has changed lives, and every day I am thankful I was given the opportunity to be a part of it.
How have you changed over the course of your career?
I’ve grown in confidence in my abilities, in knowing my strengths and weaknesses, in asking for what I need, and in understanding how to work with people. I’ve discovered that there isn’t always a set path, and that it’s OK to make your own. I’ve figured out what works for me, and that may not be what works for everyone else – but that’s OK too.
Q&A with an inspiring woman: Dannielle Oestreich
Who has inspired you?
All the men and women who have made the best out of life-changing situations. We are all facing something in our life that can keep us down and prevent us from living our best life. When I see someone who has broken through and is pushing forward despite a hard time in their life, I feel inspired in my own journey living with Multiple Sclerosis to keep forging ahead.
Whom do you hope to inspire?
Out of everyone I meet, the three people whom I want most to feel inspired by me are my kids. My job as a mom is the most important title I carry, and at the end of the day, if I help their light shine a bit brighter or I have inspired them to tackle something head on or to let something go, then I call that a good day. They are probably the hardest three people to inspire, as I’m also the one enforcing the rules, but I’m always up for a challenge.
What does leadership mean to you?
Leadership isn’t about being in charge and always in the spotlight. It’s about helping others find their passions and strengths, and helping them shine their brightest. A leader helps others see how bright they can shine when they can’t see it for themselves.
What is your favorite quote or motto?
My favorite quote is “Create the things you wish existed,” and it is what inspired me to create Lincoln MS Connect. When I was diagnosed in 2014, there was no connection or support system for people living with MS in Lincoln. It was a very scary and vulnerable time in my life, and I wished there had been something for me. So I decided to create it for others who were starting their journey with MS.
How would you describe a great day at work?
Connecting with people who are struggling with their diagnosis or lost in where to turn, and then helping guide them in their journey and seeing the change in their tone or outlook when we are done talking. Changing people’s lives for the better is what it’s all about.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received, and who gave it to you?
My dad told my siblings and I to do the right thing, even when no one was looking, and to always keep our word. Those are the guiding principles in my life and at the heart of what I do.
What’s the highlight of your career (so far)?
I was entrusted to be the voice of Nebraskans living with MS alongside some of my most trusted peers on Capitol Hill, where we spoke to our Congressmen and Senators about issues facing those of us living with MS here in our great state.
How have you changed over the course of your career?
I have become more transparent with the members of Lincoln MS Connect with how I am doing with my own health. When you have people coming to you for hope and support and light, you often put on the smile even though you are in pain or struggling too. I found that creates an unrealistic persona as we are all human and have bad days. I’m naturally a very positive, forward-thinking person, but I am still human and have my bad days. Letting people see the whole picture has been a blessing, as it allows everyone to know that we can still be positive even when we are hurting.
