Lincoln Chamber's first female leader stepping down

Wendy Birdsall had always planned to retire by the time she reached the age of 63, which she'll hit next year.

So it shouldn't come as a surprise that she plans to call it quits soon.

Birdsall, the first woman to lead the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce, has announced plans to step down at the end of the year.

She has spent 30 years at the Chamber, the past 15 as its president, and said there are things she wants to do, such as travel, while she is still in good health.

"There are so many things I want to do while I can," she said.

But there's also another reason Birdsall sees now as a good time to retire.

The Chamber is in a really good position, she said, with strong finances and a talented, experienced staff.

"It's just a good opportunity to hand it to the next person and to be proud of what you're handing to the next person," Birdsall said.

One of the main reasons the chamber is in such good shape is because of the leadership of Birdsall, who was named its president in the fall of 2006 after twice serving in that role in an interim capacity.