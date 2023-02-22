When the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce started its strategic planning process last year, it used the words "economic vitality" as sort of a placeholder, said chamber President and CEO Jason Ball.

Ball said he wanted a phrase that was more expansive than just the tried-and-true "economic development," and he felt the use of the word "vitality" captured other important elements in the community, such as tourism and education.

As the process progressed, however, he said, "it really became clear to us we were going to be calling this plan 'vitality something.'"

The plan, now officially named Vitality Lincoln, was unveiled Wednesday during the chamber's annual meeting and luncheon at the Lincoln Marriott Cornhusker Hotel.

"It really ended up, I thought, becoming a beautiful definition of what we're trying to plan forward with this process," Ball said in a Monday interview.

The plan has six key strategies that officials see as key to Lincoln continuing to grow. They are:

* Attracting and retaining diverse talent;

* Providing distinctive destination assets;

* Pursuing targeted economic development;

* Creating vibrant and balanced growth;

* Providing dynamic entrepreneurial systems and support, and:

* Creating compelling image and awareness.

The strategies are the result of a monthslong process that began with more than 250 interviews with key stakeholders, a community assessment that garnered 3,300 online responses and a needs assessment performed by a 42-person steering committee.

Two consultants — Broad Ripple Strategies and DMO ProZ — worked with the steering committee to come up with the final strategies to focus on.

Presenting the economic vitality report to the public is technically the last phase of a four-phase plan, but there is still much work to do to implement the strategies.

Some of the elements contained in each strategy are fairly broad, but there are plenty of specific, targeted goals, including building a new downtown convention center and supporting the expansion of local child care options.

Those goals will take not just effort but also money, and Ball said the chamber knows it will need to count on a number of other organizations and individuals to help provide that money.

"It's a much bigger plan than just the chamber, Visit Lincoln or (Lincoln Partnership for Economic Development) can execute on. It's a bigger plan than the city can execute on," he said. "It's going to take a lot of partnerships to move the ball forward on these six areas."

One group that could be key is the state Legislature.

The chamber has already worked to put forward bills that would provide $60 million in one-time spending from the state's cash reserve to help pay for the convention center, grant $200 million in federal Coronavirus State Fiscal Recovery Fund dollars toward helping Lincoln develop a second water source, appropriate $25 million in general fund tax dollars to begin planning for the East Beltway and direct $10 million from the state’s cash reserve for grants to build affordable housing in Lincoln.

Ball said the chamber also will be looking to groups like the Lincoln Community Foundation for initiatives such as expanding child care.

And it will need to work with city officials on things like affordable housing and finding a way to accelerate infrastructure funding to help fuel growth, he said.

Not all of the planning is focused just on Lincoln.

Ball said the Lincoln Chamber has a formal memorandum of understanding with the Greater Omaha Chamber of Commerce to work toward trying to establish a "mega site" along Interstate 80 between the two cities that could attract a large employer.

"Right now, we're missing out on an opportunity to even put our name in the hat for billions of dollars of investment for projects that are coming to the state Department of Economic Development," he said.

Ball said next steps include working with partners to figure out "what specific groups are going to take the lead in what specific areas."

Much like the Angelou Economics report from 2003 helped move Lincoln forward on projects like the Pinnacle Bank Arena, he said he hopes this new report will provide new opportunities for officials to revisit which projects are the ones the community should be focused on now, which ones have the best chance of coming to fruition and also whether the political will is there to move them forward.

Of the chamber's role in that discussion, Ball had this to say: "We're going to be doors open (and) collaborative with partners that share this vision for our future economic growth and want to work with us on that."

