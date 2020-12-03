 Skip to main content
Lincoln Chamber of Commerce's annual business awards go virtual this year
Lincoln Chamber of Commerce's annual business awards go virtual this year

Union Bank & Trust received the 2020 Cornerstone Award from the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce.

Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce's Celebrate Business Awards ceremony was a bit different this year.

For one thing, it was in December rather than in the summer. And instead of being given out in front of hundreds of lunch guests at the Marriott Cornhusker Hotel, the awards were given out virtually Thursday.

Union Bank & Trust won the Chamber's top business award, the Cornerstone Award, in part because of how it performed during the pandemic. Union Bank worked tirelessly to help its clients get Paycheck Protection Program loans, and at one point in the early days of the federal program, the family-owned bank ranked No. 2 in the entire U.S. In June, Union Bank also garnered another second-place ranking: Forbes named the bank the second-best in the country, among banks of all sizes, based on customer ratings.

One of the Chamber's top individual awards, the Roger T. Larsen Community Builder Award, went to Lincoln City Council member Sändra Washington.

Washington, who's originally from Columbus, Ohio, has lived in Lincoln since 1990. She worked with the National Park Service for nearly 25 years, retiring in 2014. She served multiple terms on the Homestead Girl Scout Board of Directors, the Lincoln Parks and Recreation Advisory Board and as a Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commissioner before her appointment to the Lincoln City Council in 2019. She's also on the board of the Nebraska Trails Foundation and the National Parks Conservation Association.

In a nod to how much of an effect the pandemic has had on the local business community this year, the Chamber presented a new award this year to recognize a business that was able to successfully "pivot" to deal with the changes brought by COVID-19.

The Master of the Pivot Award went to Duncan Aviation in recognition of its ability to go "above and beyond to significantly alter their business operations in support of COVID-19 relief efforts." Duncan, the Chamber said in a news release, "made a positive, crucial impact on Lincoln’s pandemic response."

Other companies winning awards Thursday were:

* Turbine Flats and The Bay, Small Businesses of the Year

* inExhaust, Manufacturer of the Year

* Monolith Materials, Green Business of the Year

* BasicBlock, Entrepreneurial Spirit Award

* Lincoln Sports Foundation, Tourism Development Award

Sandra Washington

Sandra Washington 

