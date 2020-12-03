Lincoln Chamber of Commerce's annual business awards go virtual this year

Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce's Celebrate Business Awards ceremony was a bit different this year.
For one thing, it was in December rather than in the summer. And instead of being given out in front of hundreds of lunch guests at the Marriott Cornhusker Hotel, the awards were given out virtually Thursday.
Union Bank & Trust won the Chamber's top business award, the Cornerstone Award, in part because of how it performed during the pandemic. Union Bank worked tirelessly to help its clients get Paycheck Protection Program loans, and at one point in the early days of the federal program, the family-owned bank ranked No. 2 in the entire U.S. In June, Union Bank also garnered another second-place ranking: Forbes named the bank the second-best in the country, among banks of all sizes, based on customer ratings.
One of the Chamber's top individual awards, the Roger T. Larsen Community Builder Award, went to Lincoln City Council member Sändra Washington.
Washington, who's originally from Columbus, Ohio, has lived in Lincoln since 1990. She worked with the National Park Service for nearly 25 years, retiring in 2014. She served multiple terms on the Homestead Girl Scout Board of Directors, the Lincoln Parks and Recreation Advisory Board and as a Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commissioner before her appointment to the Lincoln City Council in 2019. She's also on the board of the Nebraska Trails Foundation and the National Parks Conservation Association.
In a nod to how much of an effect the pandemic has had on the local business community this year, the Chamber presented a new award this year to recognize a business that was able to successfully "pivot" to deal with the changes brought by COVID-19.
The Master of the Pivot Award went to Duncan Aviation in recognition of its ability to go "above and beyond to significantly alter their business operations in support of COVID-19 relief efforts." Duncan, the Chamber said in a news release, "made a positive, crucial impact on Lincoln’s pandemic response."
Other companies winning awards Thursday were:
* Turbine Flats and The Bay, Small Businesses of the Year
* inExhaust, Manufacturer of the Year
* Monolith Materials, Green Business of the Year
* BasicBlock, Entrepreneurial Spirit Award
* Lincoln Sports Foundation, Tourism Development Award
Auto Repair, Oil Change: Baxter Auto Group
Body Shop: Tracy's Collision Center
Buy a New Car, Buy a Used Car: Baxter Auto Group
Car Wash: Jetsplash
Tire Dealer: Graham Tire
Beer Selection: HopCat
Brewery: Zipline Brewing Co.
Cup of Coffee: The Mill Coffee & Tea
Local Winery: James Arthur Vineyards
Place to Get a Specialty Drink: StarLite Lounge
Wine Selection: The Oven
Dance/Cheer Program: True Dance Academy
Day care, Preschool: Bubbles & Blocks Child Development Center
Family-friendly Restaurant: Lazlo's Brewery & Grill
Place to Take the Kids: Lincoln Children's Zoo
Youth Sports Program: YMCA
Youth Activity Program (Non-Sports): Lincoln Children's Museum
Asian Restaurant: Chopsticks Chinese Cuisine
Bakery: The Warm Cookie
Bar Food: Big Red Restaurant & Sports Bar Lincoln East
BBQ: Phat Jack's BBQ
Breakfast: Engine House Cafe
Burger Joint: Honest Abe's
Food Truck/Pop-up Kitchen: Tastee Trailer
Ice Cream/Yogurt: Ivanna Cone
Italian Restaurant: MōMō Pizzeria & Ristorante
Locally Owned Restaurant: Venue Restaurant & Lounge
Mexican Restaurant: La Paz Mexican Restaurant
Pizza: Isles Pub & Pizza
Place to Get a Steak: Misty's Restaurant & Lounge
Deli: Hy-Vee
Sunday Brunch: The Green Gateau
Sushi: Blue Sushi Sake Grill
Wings: The Watering Hole
Meat Selection: Hy-Vee
Audiology/Hearing Centers: Complete Hearing
Behavioral Health: Alivation Health
Chiropractice Office: NuSpine Chiropractic South
Produce: Hy-Vee
Dental Office: Nebraska Family Dentistry
Dermatology Clinic, Aesthetics: Sutton Dermatology + Aesthetics
Holistic Health: CBD American Shaman
Home Health Care: Tabitha Health Care Services
Medical Clinic: Advanced Medical Imaging
Orthodontist: Schoettger Orthodontics
Orthopedic Office: Nebraska Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine, PC
Pediatric Dentist: Lincoln Pediatric Dentistry
Pediatric Group: Lincoln Pediatric Group
Pharmacy: Walgreens
Physical Therapy: Lincoln Orthopedic Physical Therapy
Place to Feel the Burn: Good Life Fitness
Senior Care, Senior Living Community: Legacy Retirement Communities
Vision Clinic: EyeCare Specialties
Art Gallery: Sheldon Museum of Art
Best Place to Go on a Date, Place to Have a Party: Tomahawks Axe Throwing
Best Work Environment, Bank, Customer Service, Financial Planner: Union Bank & Trust
Charity/Nonprofit: People's City Mission
Golf Course: Wilderness Ridge
Hotel: Embassy Suites by Hilton Lincoln
Live Music Venue: Pinewood Bowl Amphitheater
Museum: University of Nebraska State Museum-Morrill Hall
Boarding/Day care, Groomer: KENL INN INC.
Pet Store: PetSmart
Vet: Vondra Veterinary Clinic
Hair Salon, Massage: Tranquility Salon & Spa
Manicure/Pedicure: Tips and Toes Nail Spa
Tattoo/Piercing: Iron Brush Tattoo
Apartment Community: Chateau Development, LLC
Credit Union: Liberty First Credit Union
Electrician: ABC Electric Co.
Heating & Air, Plumbing: John Henry's Pluming, Heating and Air Conditioning
Home Exterior, Roofer: Casey Nelson Exteriors
Interior Design: Coffey & Co. House of Interiors
Landscaping: JB's Landscaping & Lawn Care
New Home Builder: Ironwood Builders
Real Estate Agent: Kasandra Myers-Nebraska Realty
Real Estate Company: Re/Max Concepts
Remodeling/General Contracting: Prime Built Construction
Tree Service: Blue Ox Tree Service
Boutique: Ash&Ash Co.
Electronics/Appliance Store: Schaefer's
Furniture Store: Cooper & Co. Home + Gift
Hardware Store: Q.P. Ace Hardware
Husker Game Day Apparel: Husker Headquarters
Jewelry Store: Sartor Hamann Jewelers
Men's Clothing: Emsud's Clothiers
Screen Printing: ARTFX Screen Printing & Embroidery
Shoe Store: Lincoln Running Co.
Women's Clothing: Kohl's Lincoln South
Bridal Shop: Blush Bridal Boutique
Caterer: ChefauChef Catering home of Wham Bam Meal in a Pan
Florist: Hy-Vee
Photographer: Michael Reinmiller Photography
Reception Facility: Creekside Event Barn
