Lincoln Chamber of Commerce's annual business awards go virtual this year

Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce's Celebrate Business Awards ceremony was a bit different this year.

For one thing, it was in December rather than in the summer. And instead of being given out in front of hundreds of lunch guests at the Marriott Cornhusker Hotel, the awards were given out virtually Thursday.

Union Bank & Trust won the Chamber's top business award, the Cornerstone Award, in part because of how it performed during the pandemic. Union Bank worked tirelessly to help its clients get Paycheck Protection Program loans, and at one point in the early days of the federal program, the family-owned bank ranked No. 2 in the entire U.S. In June, Union Bank also garnered another second-place ranking: Forbes named the bank the second-best in the country, among banks of all sizes, based on customer ratings.

One of the Chamber's top individual awards, the Roger T. Larsen Community Builder Award, went to Lincoln City Council member Sändra Washington.