Lincoln celebrating craft beer, young professionals

Lincoln will celebrate its local craft beer scene a little differently this year.

Lincoln Craft Beer Week, which runs through Sunday, spotlights 14 local establishments with fun events scattered over seven days.

Lincoln Craft Beer Week replaces the Lincoln Craft Beer Tour, which was started in 2017 as a way to get people interested in and to enjoy local craft beer. In 2021, it expanded to include locally made cider, distillates and wines.

“We have had a really successful formula over the years with the beer tour, but we wanted to keep the focus on local establishments and let them do events that best highlight their space,” Jeff Maul, executive director of the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau, said in a news release.

"Having great local options for craft beer, cider, wine and more is what visitors want but it’s also what locals want, as they love our local establishments and help them grow,” Maul said in the release.

Lincoln Craft Beer Week coincides with Lincoln YP Week, which celebrates the contributions young professionals make to the city. It runs through Friday.

You can find a list of events related to Lincoln YP Week at lincolnypg.com/ypweek.

For a list of the establishments participating in Craft Beer Week, go to: lincoln.org/beertour.