Lincoln celebrating craft beer, young professionals

Lincoln will celebrate its local craft beer scene a little differently this year.
Lincoln Craft Beer Week, which runs through Sunday, spotlights 14 local establishments with fun events scattered over seven days.
Lincoln Craft Beer Week replaces the Lincoln Craft Beer Tour, which was started in 2017 as a way to get people interested in and to enjoy local craft beer. In 2021, it expanded to include locally made cider, distillates and wines.
“We have had a really successful formula over the years with the beer tour, but we wanted to keep the focus on local establishments and let them do events that best highlight their space,” Jeff Maul, executive director of the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau, said in a news release.
"Having great local options for craft beer, cider, wine and more is what visitors want but it’s also what locals want, as they love our local establishments and help them grow,” Maul said in the release.
Lincoln Craft Beer Week coincides with Lincoln YP Week, which celebrates the contributions young professionals make to the city. It runs through Friday.
You can find a list of events related to Lincoln YP Week at
lincolnypg.com/ypweek.
For a list of the establishments participating in Craft Beer Week, go to:
lincoln.org/beertour.
9 Lincoln breweries to try
White Elm Brewing Co.
The taproom of White Elm Brewing Co. at 720 Van Dorn St. Its website says White Elm was "
built around a shared passion for handcrafted ales and a willingness to defy logic and pursue our love."
MATT RYERSON, Journal Star file photo
Code Brewing
Matt Gohring (left) and Adam Holmberg check Code Beer's boil kettle and mash tun. The brewery is located at 200 S. Antelope Valley Parkway.
PHOTO BY LARRY L. KUBERT
Backswing Brewing Co.
Backswing Brewing Co., 500 W. South St., opened in 2017. The brewery is "t
he brainchild of three friends whose mediocre golf games gave way to great craft beer," the company's Facebook page boasts.
Backswing Facebook page
Boiler Brewing Co.
The details in the taproom's design, including exposed brick, open ceilings, custom tap handles and industrial lighting, lend to the speakeasy atmosphere designer Jessica Lindersmith and Boiler Brewing Company aim for in the basement of the Grand Manse. Boiler Brewing Co. is at 129 N. 10th St.
Journal Star file photo
Zipline brews
Some of the craft brews offered by Zipline, 2100 Magnum Circle.
Courtesy photo
Empyrean Brewing Co.
Brewing tanks hold a batch of wort ready to ferment into beer at Empyrean Brewing Co. in the Haymarket, 729 Q St., in April 2015.
Journal Star file photo
Cosmic Eye Brewing
Sam Riggins opened Cosmic Eye Brewing at the old Laser Quest location near 70th and O streets.
Journal Star file photo
Catalyst Brewing
Catalyst is located at 5730 Hidcote Drive (56th and Pine Lake).
PHOTO BY LARRY L. KUBERT
Corn Coast Brewing
Corn Coast Brewing is at 1433 Dahlberg Drive near 14th and Yankee Hill. "
We produce small-batch beers with a focus on crushable session beers and hoppy ales," the brewer said on its Facebook page.
Corn Coast Brewing Facebook page
