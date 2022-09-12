 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick topical alert top story

Lincoln casino opening will have to wait after commission hearing is postponed

  • Updated
  • 0

The first pulls of a slot machine at Nebraska's first horse track casino will have to wait a few more days.

The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission on Monday canceled a meeting that had been scheduled for Tuesday over Zoom.

Temporary casino, 8.31

The temporary casino at WarHorse Lincoln will include 433 slot machines. Officials hope to open the space Sept. 24 if the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission grants it a permanent license at a meeting scheduled next week.

The main item on the agenda was consideration of a permanent license for the WarHorse Casino proposed for the Lincoln Race Course near U.S. 77 and West Denton Road.

WarHorse was prepared to open a temporary casino with 433 slot machines in the race course's simulcast building on Sept. 19 if it had received a license Tuesday.

Commission Chairman Dennis Lee said a couple of members of the commission, who he did not name, expressed concerns about making the decision to grant the state's first permanent casino license over a Zoom meeting.

Instead, consideration of WarHorse's permanent license has been moved to the commission's regular monthly meeting on Sept. 23.

People are also reading…

"It was an easy concern to address," Lee said. "We just moved it 10 days."

Lynne McNally, CEO of the Nebraska Horsemen’s Benevolent and Protective Association, said the cancellation was in no way related to WarHorse's progress on the Lincoln gaming floor.

Casino gambling may start in a few weeks. Take a look at WarHorse Lincoln's temporary gaming floor
Will there be sports wagering in Nebraska anytime soon? Don't bet on it

"We are fully gassed up and ready to go," she said.

The commission had briefly considered granting the permanent license at its Aug. 31 meeting but decided to hold off because WarHorse still had to test its slot machines and commission officials had not completed background checks on all of the key officials involved with the casino.

Those issues have now been taken care of, McNally said.

"The system has been tested; it's up and running, and we're ready," she said.

McNally said that if WarHorse receives its permanent gaming license on Sept. 23, the Lincoln casino will open the next day.

The gaming license will also be an important step in beginning construction on the permanent casino resort, which will include a gaming floor with more than 1,100 slots machines, 100 table games and sportsbook, along with restaurants and a 200-room hotel.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

What the Signs Are for a Housing Recession

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News