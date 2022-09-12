Lincoln casino opening will have to wait after commission hearing is postponed

The first pulls of a slot machine at Nebraska's first horse track casino will have to wait a few more days.

The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission on Monday canceled a meeting that had been scheduled for Tuesday over Zoom.

The main item on the agenda was consideration of a permanent license for the WarHorse Casino proposed for the Lincoln Race Course near U.S. 77 and West Denton Road.

WarHorse was prepared to open a temporary casino with 433 slot machines in the race course's simulcast building on Sept. 19 if it had received a license Tuesday.

Commission Chairman Dennis Lee said a couple of members of the commission, who he did not name, expressed concerns about making the decision to grant the state's first permanent casino license over a Zoom meeting.

Instead, consideration of WarHorse's permanent license has been moved to the commission's regular monthly meeting on Sept. 23.

"It was an easy concern to address," Lee said. "We just moved it 10 days."

Lynne McNally, CEO of the Nebraska Horsemen’s Benevolent and Protective Association, said the cancellation was in no way related to WarHorse's progress on the Lincoln gaming floor.

"We are fully gassed up and ready to go," she said.

The commission had briefly considered granting the permanent license at its Aug. 31 meeting but decided to hold off because WarHorse still had to test its slot machines and commission officials had not completed background checks on all of the key officials involved with the casino.

Those issues have now been taken care of, McNally said.

"The system has been tested; it's up and running, and we're ready," she said.

McNally said that if WarHorse receives its permanent gaming license on Sept. 23, the Lincoln casino will open the next day.

The gaming license will also be an important step in beginning construction on the permanent casino resort, which will include a gaming floor with more than 1,100 slots machines, 100 table games and sportsbook, along with restaurants and a 200-room hotel.