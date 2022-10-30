 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln candle company opening second location, planning holiday market

The future is bright for Wax Buffalo Pure Soy Candle Co.

Situated under the viaduct at 727 O St., the homegrown candle company is opening a second location in November and planning a holiday market on O Street in December.

The business started in 2015 out of owner Alicia Reisinger's home. In 2019 the company moved into a storefront, where customers can make their own creations in the Candle Lab, or buy a pre-poured candle off the shelf.

Lincoln candle business burning bright, expanding

"We have found the Lincoln community to be extremely supportive," company spokesperson Brianne Bayer said. "Alicia has built this very beautiful community along the way."

Breaking away from the typical 9-to-5 workday proved to be one of the keys to success for Wax Buffalo, even before the pandemic. 

Some employees work at the store five days a week, while Bayer and others are able to work from home some days.

"(Reisinger) has proven that even in retail and in the creation of a product, you can have a very flexible, almost hybrid work environment, and it works great," Bayer said.

Now, the company is expanding, preparing to open a second store at 4723 Prescott Ave. in the College View neighborhood.

Bayer says the area is already a thriving community of local woman-owned businesses, including Paper Kite book store, Pattino Shoe Boutique and Goldenrod Pastries.

The new space will feature a significantly larger Candle Lab, able to accommodate 30-40 people, and a more laid-back storefront, giving it more of a "cozy" vibe, Bayer said.

"We didn't want to open up the exact same space in a different location," Bayer said.

Wax Buffalo has also applied for a liquor license, in hopes of combining wine tasting and candle making.

The grand opening of the new location is slated for Thanksgiving weekend.

Two weeks later, Wax Buffalo is preparing to bring holiday cheer to the Haymarket with its inaugural Winter Market.

The market will be similar to a German-style Christkindlmarket, with a Christmas tree lot, caroling, and a ceremonial tree-lighting by the mayor.

Paper Kite, Kinkaider's, and O'tillie Meats will be among 60 local businesses with stalls at the market where shopping, food and drinks will be plentiful.

A "Kid's Corner" will feature a small book store, Art Bus Lincoln, and a visit from Santa Claus.

The market will be held on Dec. 4 from noon to 6 p.m., under the O Street overpass. Tickets are on sale now at their website.

"It is going to be an incredibly whimsical holiday experience," Bayer said.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7241 or dbennett@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @DamonJBennett

Husker News