11 Lincoln businesses named bicycle friendly

The League of American Bicyclists has recognized 11 Lincoln businesses or organizations as being bicycle friendly.
The bicycle advocacy group gave platinum awards, its highest-level award, to BikeLNK, Cycle Works and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's Outdoor Adventures.
You have free articles remaining.
The Bike Rack Lincoln received a silver award, and the Downtown Lincoln Association, Felsburg Holt & Ullevig, Gomez Art Supply, the Hub Cafe, Lincoln Running Co., Moose's Tooth Outdoor Co. and University of Nebraska Federal Credit Union all received bronze awards.
The local organizations were among 1,366 honored from across the U.S.
"The League of American Bicyclists is thrilled when organizations like these 11 Lincoln businesses join us in this movement to build a more Bicycle Friendly America," Bill Nesper, executive director of the League of American Bicyclists, said in a news release.