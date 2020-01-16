You are the owner of this article.
11 Lincoln businesses named bicycle friendly
11 Lincoln businesses named bicycle friendly

BikeLNK

BikeLNK was one of 11 local organizations honored with a Bicycle Friendly Business Award.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo

The League of American Bicyclists has recognized 11 Lincoln businesses or organizations as being bicycle friendly.

The bicycle advocacy group gave platinum awards, its highest-level award, to  BikeLNK, Cycle Works and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's Outdoor Adventures.

The Bike Rack Lincoln received a silver award, and the Downtown Lincoln Association, Felsburg Holt & Ullevig, Gomez Art Supply, the Hub Cafe, Lincoln Running Co., Moose's Tooth Outdoor Co. and University of Nebraska Federal Credit Union all received bronze awards.

The local organizations were among 1,366 honored from across the U.S.

"The League of American Bicyclists is thrilled when organizations like these 11 Lincoln businesses join us in this movement to build a more Bicycle Friendly America," Bill Nesper, executive director of the League of American Bicyclists, said in a news release.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

