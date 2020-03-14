Lincoln business in the time of coronavirus: Empty shelves and restaurant delivery

As COVID-19 makes its march across the country, it's also kicking up dust in the economy.

As one Nebraska superintendent put it: The state doesn't have a health crisis right now, but it has health panic.

"I was at the grocery store, it was 45 minutes to get through the grocery line at Hy-Vee," said Millard Public Schools Superintendent Jim Sutfin. "People are going out there and buying and stocking up. There is fear that is being spread."

There needs to be education to slow down that fear, Sutfin said.

Former Journal Star reporter Kevin Abourezk posted a video Friday on Facebook showing wiped out meat counters at Sam's Club in Lincoln.

"I've never seen it like this," he said.

Gov. Pete Ricketts, along with officials from the education and business communities, held a news conference Friday to discuss responses to the virus, and offer some education.

Businesses need to be an important partner in the COVID-19 response, said Nebraska Chamber of Commerce President Bryan Slone. What's happening will have an impact on the business community and the workforce, at least in the short term.