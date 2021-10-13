Lincoln building materials company plans large new distribution center near I-80

A Lincoln company that provides building materials is planning to build a large new distribution center along Interstate 80 in northeast Lincoln.
CLS, formerly known as Central Lumber Sales, plans to build a 122,500-square-foot distribution center on nearly 17 acres at 66th Street and Arbor Road. The site sits along the south side of I-80 just west of 70th Street. There would also be a 56,200-square-foot outdoor material storage area and associated parking.
Jim Giesler, president of CLS, said the company's existing facility near Fifth and A streets is inefficient because it contains multiple small warehouse buildings.
"In order to be competitive in today’s distribution environment, we need a modern and efficient facility," Giesler said of the company that sells lumber, roofing materials, vinyl siding and other building materials to dealers in Nebraska, Kansas and Iowa.
The Planning Commission on Wednesday approved annexation of the land and a zoning change from agricultural to industrial. The commission also ruled that the project conforms to the city-county Comprehensive Plan for land use. That determination is needed because the project is seeking tax-increment funding, which allows developers to use the increased future property taxes a project generates to pay for certain upfront costs.
According to the application, the total cost of the project is estimated to be $14 million, which includes approximately $2.5 million in TIF.
The project will join others in the area, including Nebraska's first Camping World recreational vehicle store, which is being built next door to the west, and a Google data center, which will be built on the northwest corner of the 56th Street exit off of I-80.
In other action Wednesday, the commission:
* Approved an amended plan for an apartment complex on the block bounded by 22nd, 23rd, P and Q streets.
Assurity Life Insurance had originally planned to build 128 apartments on most of the block but now will use the entire block, which is just over 2 acres, and build a complex with 156 units.
The project has received a state Affordable Housing Trust grant to build about 15 units that will be rent restricted and available to low-income renters.
* Agreed that a proposed intergenerational housing project on the Tabitha Senior Care Campus conformed with the Comprehensive Plan.
Tabitha is proposing a four-story 128-unit apartment complex on the southwest corner of 48th and L streets for about 100-110 residents 65 or older and about 20 health services students.
The $22 million project would qualify for between $3 million and $4 million in TIF.
However, a zoning change needed to facilitate the project failed to get the required five votes because Commissioner Tracy Corr voted against it. It will need to be voted on again at the commission's next meeting in two weeks.
