Lincoln building materials company plans large new distribution center near I-80

The project will join others in the area, including Nebraska's first Camping World recreational vehicle store, which is being built next door to the west, and a Google data center, which will be built on the northwest corner of the 56th Street exit off of I-80.

In other action Wednesday, the commission:

* Approved an amended plan for an apartment complex on the block bounded by 22nd, 23rd, P and Q streets.

Assurity Life Insurance had originally planned to build 128 apartments on most of the block but now will use the entire block, which is just over 2 acres, and build a complex with 156 units.

The project has received a state Affordable Housing Trust grant to build about 15 units that will be rent restricted and available to low-income renters.

* Agreed that a proposed intergenerational housing project on the Tabitha Senior Care Campus conformed with the Comprehensive Plan.

Tabitha is proposing a four-story 128-unit apartment complex on the southwest corner of 48th and L streets for about 100-110 residents 65 or older and about 20 health services students.

The $22 million project would qualify for between $3 million and $4 million in TIF.