Cortney Schaefer, executive director of MainStreet of Fremont, said she supported the brewery’s efforts and said she saw a positive change come from other cities that have added breweries, including Wichita Falls, Texas.
“When they added the brewery, it changed the entire culture of downtown, and it was great to see for Wichita Falls,” she said.
Garry Clark, executive director of the Greater Fremont Development Council, said he’s worked behind the scenes with the brewery and likes the plan they have presented.
“I’m just really excited for the potential here,” he said. “We have a lot going on in Fremont, and this is just one of those things that can be a catalyst for a lot of activity downtown and also to benefit other businesses.”
