A Lincoln brewery's signature beer has won top honors for the third time.

Zipline Brewing Company's Copper Alt took home the gold medal in the German-Style Altbier category at the World Beer Cup in Nashville, Tennessee, beating out 62 other beers.

The World Beer Cup is considered the most prestigious beer competition in the world and is often referred to as the "Olympics of beer competitions."

Copper Alt, a bronze-colored ale with medium body and a malt character, was one of the first beers ever brewed at Zipline and has also won gold medals at the Great American Beer Fest in 2015 and the U.S. Open Beer Championship last year.

“It’s easy to make a great beer once, but continuing to make the same beer great a thousand times is the real challenge,” said Tom Wilmoth, co-founder of Zipline. “We’re incredibly proud of our entire team, as everyone here has a hand in this success.”

The brewery, which has grown to become the largest in Nebraska by production volume, recently announced plans to close its original taproom at 2100 Magnum Circle later this month so it can double its brewing capacity.

Zipline wasn't the only Nebraska brewery to be recognized at the World Beer Cup.

Kros Strain Brewing of La Vista won a bronze medal in the Brett Beer category with its Saison 750.3 beer.

