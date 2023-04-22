First the bad news.

Zipline Brewing Co., Lincoln's second-oldest continuously operating brewery, has announced plans to close its original taproom location at 2100 Magnum Circle, which has been open for just over a decade.

The brewery announced on Facebook that the taproom's last day will be May 28.

However, the reason it's closing is actually good news. Zipline needs the space to expand its brewing operations.

"We plan to double the brewing capacity by adding a south cellar area with eight new fermentation tanks where the taproom currently resides," Marcus Powers, Zipline's cofounder and chief financial officer, said in an email.

Powers said the brewery, which is the state's third largest by production volume, has been nearing capacity for years now at the facility that's near the intersection of West O Street and U.S. 77.

He said the plan is to break ground on the project in mid-summer and complete it in September.

In the meantime, Zipline is planning a number of events at the taproom from now until May 28, "to send off our original basecamp taproom in style."

Zipline has a beer hall in the Village Gardens development at 56th Street and Pine Lake Road, and it also has two taproom locations in Omaha, all of which will remain open and operating.

The brewery said in its Facebook post that it is "actively looking to add a new Lincoln location" soon, although it did not offer any details.

