Zipline Brewing Co., Lincoln's second-oldest continuously operating brewery, has announced plans to close its original taproom location at 2100 Magnum Circle, which has been open for just over a decade.
The brewery announced on Facebook that the taproom's last day will be May 28.
However, the reason it's closing is actually good news. Zipline needs the space to expand its brewing operations.
"We plan to double the brewing capacity by adding a south cellar area with eight new fermentation tanks where the taproom currently resides," Marcus Powers, Zipline's cofounder and chief financial officer, said in an email.
Powers said the brewery, which is the state's third largest by production volume, has been nearing capacity for years now at the facility that's near the intersection of West O Street and U.S. 77.
He said the plan is to break ground on the project in mid-summer and complete it in September.
In the meantime, Zipline is planning a number of events at the taproom from now until May 28, "to send off our original basecamp taproom in style."
Zipline has a beer hall in the Village Gardens development at 56th Street and Pine Lake Road, and it also has two taproom locations in Omaha, all of which will remain open and operating.
The brewery said in its Facebook post that it is "actively looking to add a new Lincoln location" soon, although it did not offer any details.
A beer for a king who was never crowned. In the tradition of coronation beers, Edward VIII's ale was made in time for his coronation scheduled for 12 May 1937. But his abdication five months before the event prevented the beer from being sold. Rediscovered in the cellar of Greene King Brewery in 2011, a batch of the abandoned ale is now going to be put up for auction.
9 Lincoln breweries to try
White Elm Brewing Co.
The taproom of White Elm Brewing Co. at 720 Van Dorn St. Its website says White Elm was "
built around a shared passion for handcrafted ales and a willingness to defy logic and pursue our love."
MATT RYERSON, Journal Star file photo
Code Beer Company
Matt Gohring (left) and Adam Holmberg check Code Beer's boil kettle and mash tun. The brewery is located at 200 S. Antelope Valley Parkway.
PHOTO BY LARRY L. KUBERT
Backswing Brewing Co.
Backswing Brewing Co., 500 W. South St., opened in 2017. The brewery is "t
he brainchild of three friends whose mediocre golf games gave way to great craft beer," the company's Facebook page boasts.
Backswing Facebook page
Boiler Brewing Co.
The details in the taproom's design, including exposed brick, open ceilings, custom tap handles and industrial lighting, lend to the speakeasy atmosphere designer Jessica Lindersmith and Boiler Brewing Company aim for in the basement of the Grand Manse. Boiler Brewing Co. is at 129 N. 10th St.
Journal Star file photo
Zipline brews
Some of the craft brews offered by Zipline, 2100 Magnum Circle.
Courtesy photo
Empyrean Brewing Co.
Brewing tanks hold a batch of wort ready to ferment into beer at Empyrean Brewing Co. in the Haymarket, 729 Q St., in April 2015.
Journal Star file photo
Cosmic Eye Brewing
Sam Riggins opened Cosmic Eye Brewing at the old Laser Quest location near 70th and O streets.
Journal Star file photo
Catalyst Brewing
Catalyst is located at 5730 Hidcote Drive (56th and Pine Lake).
PHOTO BY LARRY L. KUBERT
Corn Coast Brewing
Corn Coast Brewing is at 1433 Dahlberg Drive near 14th and Yankee Hill. "
We produce small-batch beers with a focus on crushable session beers and hoppy ales," the brewer said on its Facebook page.
Corn Coast Brewing Facebook page
Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.